Martha Stewart's Iconic, Sexy Cover Shoot Hit on Multiple Major Swimwear Trends of Summer 2023

Unless you were living under the rock, you probably saw the latest (and greatest) internet-breaking Sports Illustrated cover shoot that made its debut on May 15. Yes, I’m talking about that one — the one that features age-defying queen Martha Stewart looking as sexy as ever, in a historic moment that marked her as the oldest cover star to be on the front page of the glossy. Go Martha!

Once you get past the sass, class, and of course, historical meaning behind her gorgeous shoot that took place at Casa de Campo Resort and Villas in the Dominican Republic, you’ll see that it also shines light on some major summer 2023 swimwear trends worth committing to memory (and adding to your shopping cart) right now. Sure, summer may technically still be a few weeks away, but when Martha wears something, you know it’s destined for big things — and there’s no better time than the present to stock up on the beachside essentials that are probably going to sell out quickly thanks to her.

Most eyes were on that plunging, white Monday Swimwear one-piece that she wore on the cover of the magazine. It was sexy! It was retro! It was daring! It was fresh! TBH, it was everything you could want in a one-piece (and more), given the suit style sometimes gets a bad rap for being too ‘modest’ and ‘boring.’ Not this one, however, and that's because of the deep V-neck that’s also incredibly flattering, as it creates the illusion of a longer torso while showing off some cleavage. Eva Longoria has also taken the super-deep V style out for a spin (err, swim), which is why I see big things in its future.

Plunging Necklines

Andie

Andie Swim the Mykonos One-Piece, $98; andieswim.com and nordstrom.com

Maaji Nacar Faena Metallic One-Piece Swimsuit, $132 (Originally $165); nordstrom.com

Cupshe Deep V-Neck One-Piece, $34; amazon.com

Monday Swimwear Aruba One-Piece, $192; mondayswimwear.com

Andie Swim the Tropez One-Piece, $155; andieswim.com

Aside from that daring, white one-piece, Stewart also wore a range of other gorgeous suits in the spread, but the two standouts are a one-piece with side ruching and a sporty metallic swimsuit. The former introduces a detail that I personally swear by when it comes to my swimwear —side ruching — which is gathered fabric that conceals, is ultra flattering and basically like an optical illusion for a more snatched waist. Jennifer Lopez wore a fully ruched top that can be compared to shapewear, so it makes sense the detail has translated over into the swimwear world, too. In fact, if you take a look at some of the most-loved one-pieces on Amazon, they all have one design feature in common: ruching.

Ruched Silhouettes

Nordstrom

Norma Kamali Ruched One-Piece Swimsuit, $175; nordstrom.com

Hanky Panky Ruched Bow One-Piece Swimsuit, $125; hankypanky.com

J.Crew Ruched One-Shoulder One-Piece, $97 with code SUNNY (Originally $138); jcrew.com

(Originally $138); jcrew.com Hilor Tummy-Control One-Piece Swimsuit, $36; amazon.com

Loud metallics that shine have also reached a new level of popularity this year. We saw it in the rise of silver shoes, which celebrities like Lizzo, Anne Hathaway, Chrissy Teigen, and most recently, Kate Middleton have all worn, and now we’re seeing the start of silver swimwear. Stewart wore a silver-and-black one-piece from Body Glove that’s actually still available right now. It leaned more sporty, with that front-zip detailing, scuba fabric, and contrasting black side panels, but there are so many “dressy” silver suits out there, too, like this Norma Kamali option or this Solid and Striped pick. The fun thing about silver swimwear is that it shines and sparkles in the summer sun, and it’s certainly anything but boring, as proven in Stewart’s quirky shoot.

So get a head start on your waterside attire by shopping more big summer 2023 swim trends below. Thanks for the inspiration, Martha!

Metallic Fabrics

Amazon