The Polarizing Sneaker I Owned as a Kid Is Cool Again — and Martha Stewart Is the Latest Celebrity to Wear It

It’s so “uncool,” it’s cool.

By
Ruby McAuliffe
Ruby McAuliffe
Ruby McAuliffe
Ruby McAuliffe is an associate commerce fashion writer at InStyle and Shape. She covers shopping trends surrounding style, beauty, and celebrity. Before joining the InStyle and Shape teams, she was a commerce reporter at the New York Post. 
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on April 3, 2023 @ 11:00PM

We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more.

The Polarizing Sneaker I Used to Wear as a Kid Is Cool Again â and Martha Stewart Is the Latest Celebrity to Wear It
Photo:

Getty Images

Growing up, my parents always bought me two staple shoe styles: Buster Brown strap-ons and Skechers tennis shoes. I was indifferent about the flats, but I hated the old school Skechers, as everyone else had moved onto cooler name brands. But like many things in the fashion world, what comes around goes around, and over a decade later, Skechers are making a comeback. And truthfully, I want my old shoes back ASAP. 

I’m not the only one who’s jumping on board the Skechers resurgence, as celebrities like Ava Max, Snoop Dogg, and most recently, Martha Stewart have joined in. This is undoubtedly because of the internet’s fascination with the dad shoe trend. One look at J.Lo’s chunky sneakers or Bella Hadid’s thick-soled kicks, and you’ll know exactly what I mean. As wild as it sounds, it’s all about opting for the most sporty, “uncool” buying choice you can find, because the more confusing it is, the better. Skechers has you covered with tons of styles that match that criteria — and I’m sharing my favorite picks with you.

Best Back-in-Trend Skechers Sneakers

Upon scrolling through the brand’s site, I found these Skechers Slip-Ins Max Cushioning AF sneakers, and I knew I needed them. Just picture these with a pair of wide-leg jeans and an oversized hoodie; it’s a match made in fashion heaven. Not to mention, platform footwear is all the rage, making these sneakers more stylish and comfortable. 

Skechers Slip-ins Max Cushioning

Skechers

Shop now: $120; skechers.com

I’m also particularly fond of Skechers’ D’Lites Bright Sky shoes. I literally added this pair to my cart as I was writing this story, because it’s everything you want when looking for a bulky, on-trend shoe. It features a coveted large platform, all-white body, and includes a mule-like silhouette, which is something I’ve never seen in a sneaker before. Plus, I can absolutely see myself styling these with a denim mini skirt or flirty spring dress for a foolproof spring outfit formula

D'lites - Bright Sky

Skechers

Shop now: $45–$72; skechers.com, amazon.com

Another pair that caught my attention were the Skechers Summits. Now bear with me; I know these look like a grandma-approved style, but they’re also a variation of a Hailey Bieber-worn shoe. Bieber (along with celebs like Emily Ratajkowski) are suckers for a good slip-on option, and these Skechers look a lot like the pairs they’ve been known to wear. To achieve their look, match the Breathe-Easy kick with some biker shorts, tube socks, and a crewneck for a truly trendy approach.

Summits

Skechers

Shop now: $65; skechers.com

Now, these are only three of the many Skechers options that honestly blew me away; I knew they were back in style, but never did I think the looks would be this good. So take a glance at the below editor-approved choices, and stay ahead of the curve by snagging a pair — you won’t regret it. 

D'lites - Fresh Start

Skechers

Shop now: $50–$80; skechers.com, amazon.com

Tres-Air Uno - Terti-Airy

Skechers

Shop now: $64 (Originally $85); skechers.com

Skechers Slip-ins: Ultra Flex 3.0 - Brilliant

Skechers

Shop now: $90; skechers.com

D'Lites - Biggest Fan

Skechers

Shop now: $80; skechers.com

Skechers D'Lites - Joyful Times

Skechers

Shop now: $72 (Originally $90); skechers.com

JGoldcrown: Side Street - Lonely Heart

Skechers

Shop now: $90; skechers.com

JGoldcrown: Side Street - Lonely Heart

Skechers

Shop now: $100; skechers.com

Shop More InStyle-Approved Picks

Strivectin Sale
50-Year-Old Fans of This Wrinkle-Blurring Primer Call It a “Secret Weapon” Against Aging Skin
Amazon Spring Beauty Sale
Amazon Just Launched a Massive Spring Beauty Sale — Here Are the 15 Best Deals, Starting at $8
Jennifer Aniston Pillowcase Hack
Jennifer Aniston’s Nightly Routine Includes My Best-Kept Secret for Flawless Hair and Skin Straight Out of Bed
Related Articles
Is Wearing a Vest With Nothing Underneath One of the Hottest Trends This Spring? Hollywood Seems to Think So
Is This Sexy Spin on a Traditional Menswear Staple 2023's Hottest Spring Trend? Hollywood Seems to Think So
I Spend 8 Hours a Day on Amazon, and Iâm Buying This Now-$10 Midi Dress in Every Color for Spring
I Spend 8 Hours a Day on Amazon, and I’m Buying This Now-$21 Midi Dress in Every Color for Spring
Over 75,000 Shoppers Are Obsessed With This Best-Selling $11 Scrub That Leaves Alligator Skin "Silky Smooth"
75,000+ Shoppers Say This $8 Exfoliating Scrub “Works Like Magic” to Leave Dry, Alligator Skin Soft and Silky
Amazon Shoppers Are Saying the Fit of This Color Blocked One-Piece Swimsuit Is "Spot On" And Has Great Coverage
Amazon Shoppers Say This $33 One-Piece Is So Flattering, They’ve “Never Felt So Damn Good in a Swimsuit”
Amazon Easter dresses under $50
Amazon Is Overflowing With Flattering Easter Dresses — Here Are the 10 Best Under $50 That’ll Arrive in Time
Jennifer Aniston Slouchy Boots
Jennifer Aniston Wore the Universally-Flattering Spring Boot Trend Anne Hathaway Is a Fan of, Too
LOTD 3/30: Sofia Vergara
Sofia Vergara Wore the Most Practical Spring Coat With Risqué, Ankle-Breaking Pumps
The $35 Floral Dress Shoppers Call "Perfect" for Spring Has 1 Detail That Makes It "Super Flattering"
The $36 Floral Dress Shoppers Call "Perfect" for Spring Has 1 Detail That Makes It "Super Flattering"
Jennifer Garner's Go-To Comfy Sneaker Brand Discounted Its Best-Selling Style at Amazon
Jennifer Garner's Go-To Comfy Sneaker Brand Is Nurse-Approved for 14-Hour Shifts, and Its Top Style Is on Sale
Best Leather Sneakers
The 13 Best Leather Sneakers of 2023 for Perfecting Casual-Cool Style
Next Gen fashion trends on Amazon
You’re Going to See These Amazon Fashion Staples Everywhere This Spring — and Prices Start at $12
This Waist-Snatching Bodysuit From a Best-Selling Amazon Brand Is So Good, Shoppers Go âBralessâ In It
The Brand Behind Amazon’s Best-Selling Bodysuit Launched a Flattering, V-Neck Style That's a #1 New Release
Super model Christie Brinkley uses this $12 product to conceal to handle her grays
Christie Brinkley Uses This $12 Product to Conceal Gray Strands Between Hair Appointments
Amazon rain boots
I Count on These Comfy $32 Rain Boots to Walk My Dog in Wet Spring Weather — and They’re Nearly 50% at Amazon
Nearly 40,000 Shoppers Love This $10 Faux Leather Tote That Looks More Expensive Than It Is
Nearly 40,000 Shoppers Love This $10 Faux Leather Tote That Looks More Expensive Than It Is
This âFlattering and Stylishâ Spring Top Gets Amazon Shoppers Tons of Compliments â and Itâs Just $28
Amazon Shoppers Say This Versatile Spring Top Is “Flattering and Stylish” — and It’s Only $28