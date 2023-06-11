Martha Stewart Just Made These Controversial (but Comfy) Sneakers Look So Good — and Now I Want a Pair

Whether you choose to remember or not, wedge sneakers had a moment a number of years ago. I jumped on the trend immediately, snapping up as many pairs as possible, mainly due to my diminutive five-foot stature and their promise of a few extra inches. Fast forward to now… and, while other people have let this somewhat controversial trend take a backseat in their wardrobes, I am still unabashedly rocking my wedge sneakers every chance I get. It stands to reason, then, that seeing Martha Stewart sport a pair of wedge sneakers in Footwear News made me sit up and take notice.

Stewart was recently photographed wearing a pair of comfy Skechers slip-ons — and, dare I say, she made them look downright cool. Not many people could pull off pairing knit wedge sneakers with a floor-length emerald green trench coat, white blouse, and matching trousers, but she made it look absolutely effortless. It’s no surprise she was sporting the Skechers kicks, which are actually from her own collection with the brand — Stewart is quite the fan of the slip-ons, having worn them on and off this year. While the crystal-embellished style specific to Stewart’s collection is almost sold out online, you can grab the original style at Skechers for $65, too.

The Skechers slip-ons are designed with a 2-inch platform, memory foam cushioned comfort insole, round toe, and stretchy knit upper. The shoe itself may be one you wouldn’t initially have reached for, but the comfort factor may just win you over in the end; per shoppers, they’re “comfortable for work and special events” and feel like “walking on fluffy clouds.” If you’re wary of wearing them with a pantsuit, though, this style also lends itself well to a multitude of summer-ready looks — customers say they work great with everything from jeans to “summer dresses” to “dressing up” shorts. Throw them on with a slouchy tee and shorts when running errands or a blousy camisole and skinny jeans for a casual dinner.

Sold on the slip-on wedge sneaker trend? There are plenty of other ways to get to look, too. Part Chelsea boot, part sneaker, part slip-on, the Dr. Scholl’s If Only Hidden Wedge Platform Sneakers are all three. Constructed from recycled bottles and other recycled materials, with a contrast heel, chevron design, and subtly pointed toe, the sneakers easily toe the line (pun intended) between casual and chic. I’m already picturing pairing them with a minidress and dark-wash denim jacket for an evening summer concert, and you can snag them for up to 62 percent off at Amazon right now.

Truth be told, I’ve never been much of a slip-ons gal. Judge me all you want, but the Vans-inspired silhouette just doesn’t typically call my name. I’m changing my tune, though, thanks to the Naturalizer Selah Sneakers. The contrast wedge sole and the brand’s signature Contour+ Comfort cushioning technology are begging me to give this style a try. Add a pair of leggings and slouchy tee, or even a floaty maxi dress, and I’m instantly sold on this easy summer look — and so are hundreds of customers who say they’re so comfortable, they can wear them “all day.” Snag them for up to 50 percent off at Amazon while you can.

According to Stewart, wedge sneakers are back — and I definitely have a few pairs in my cart.

