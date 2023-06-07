Martha Stewart Wore Skin-Tight Leggings With the Summer Version of 2023's Biggest Shoe Trend

It took approximately one thirst trap followed by a radiant Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue cover to convince me that we were entering the Martha Stewart era of hot girl summer. But where hot girl summers of years past have included string bikinis and cutouts, Stewart’s is more about dinner parties, summer salads, and — according to a recent interview with Footwear News — sensible but stylish footwear.

Though the entrepreneur spoke about her collaboration with Sketchers, I couldn’t stop obsessing over the silver platform sandals from Chloé she wore with a sexy pair of latex leggings in the photoshoot.

Courtesy of Footwear News

The chunky shoes combined one of this year’s style biggest trends with a summer staple, proving that metallics are here for the long haul. And to help bring that trending style to your summer closet, I found 10 metallic sandals inspired by Stewart’s $975 pair, with prices starting at just $33.

At Amazon, you can shop similar styles for under $40. Topshoe’s heeled sandal includes a lug-sole bottom — a style we’ve seen Angelina Jolie wear — that provides plenty of stability as well as silver straps and buckles. And J. Adams’ silver platform sandal boasts more than 800 five-star ratings, with shoppers noting that despite the height, these are “easy to walk in.” “I did almost 10,000 steps the first time I wore them and they didn’t hurt my feet a bit! They are also super cute,” wrote one customer.

Amazon

Shop now: $33; amazon.com



Amazon

Shop now: $37; amazon.com



Comfort meets style in American Designers’ Slice Platform Slide Sandal; these silver, leather platforms feature adjustable straps, shining hardware, and a sleek black footbed and base. And when you slide your foot into the shoe, you’ll find contoured cushioning that makes the futuristic slides more practical than meets the eye. Best yet, this pick is nearly half off at Nordstrom.

Nordstrom

Shop now: $130 (Originally $245); nordstrom.com



Also on sale at Nordstrom is this pair of platform sandals from Marc Fisher that combines trending metallics with braided espadrille wedges — a summer classic. One shopper wrote that the gold hue is “nice” for summer, and that “they give [you] height while still being comfortable and supportive” and can easily be dressed “up or down.”

Nordstrom

Shop now: $80 (Originally $125); nordstrom.com



While Stewart opted for a sky-high pair, you can also get the look without the ankle-breaking height. Birkenstock’s classic Arizona sandals, which have been worn by Katie Holmes, Gwyneth Paltrow, and Tracee Ellis Ross, are available in a metallic silver leather. One shopper who wore these for “four days straight” said that their “feet were in heaven.” Another person wrote that this shoe “alleviated [their] symptoms of plantar fasciitis” thanks to the “excellent arch support” and “very supportive” footbed.

Zappos

Shop now: $140; zappos.com



Metallic footwear has dominated in 2023, and thanks to Martha Stewart’s silver platforms, the trend won’t be pausing for summer. Incorporate the bold colorway into your summer wardrobe à la Stewart with these metallic sandals.

Nordstrom

Shop now: $158–$169; nordstrom.com and jslidesfootwear.com



Nordstrom

Shop now: $72 (Originally $120); nordstrom.com



Reformation

Shop now: $278; thereformation.com

