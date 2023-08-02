Martha Stewart Is the Face of This Just-Launched $10 Mascara That's a No. 1 New Release on Amazon

Shoppers say Maybelline's latest formula "instantly" lifts lashes.

By
Kyra Surgent
Kyra Surgent
Kyra Surgent
Kyra Surgent is an Amazon Ecommerce Writer for InStyle. She pitches and writes about the best fashion and beauty deals on Amazon. 
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on August 2, 2023 @ 11:00AM

We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more.

Amazonâs Hottest New Mascara Release Is This Martha Stewart-Backed Formula Thatâs On Sale for Just $10
Photo:

Getty Images/ Amazon

At nearly 82 years old, Martha Stewart looks better than us all. So when she provides even a tiny glimpse into her beauty regimen, I snag her go-to products immediately. I’ve tried her favorite body lotion and the bronzer behind her Sports Illustrated cover glow, and the latest addition to my shopping cart is a Martha-backed mascara. As a Maybelline ambassador, the multi-hyphenate is the face of the brand’s The Falsies Surreal Mascara, which she calls “out of this world.” And, as if Stewart’s stamp of approval isn’t reason enough to grab it, the volumizing pick is on sale for just $10 right now. 

The buildable mascara is formulated to intensely deliver both volume and length. It’s made of a blend of fibers, up to three millimeters long, which coat your eyelashes and provide results comparable to falsies (as the product’s name suggests). When it comes to application, the mascara only requires a quick sweep from root to tip thanks to its extended brush with long, twisted bristles. Perfect for sweaty summer days, the Maybelline pick is smudge-resistant and lasts for up to 24 hours, according to the brand. 

Maybelline The Falsies Surreal Mascara 

Amazon Maybelline The Falsies Surreal Extensions Washable Mascara

Amazon

Stewart isn’t the only fan of the product — it’s currently Amazon’s number one new mascara release. One shopper called it the “best mascara they’ve tried,” “their new favorite, and probably the only one [they’ll] use” from now on. A different reviewer said the product is “worth every penny” since it “instantly gave [their] lashes a lift and curl, and fullness.” Plus, someone else added that the mascara delivers “great separation” of each lash, thanks to its easy-to-use applicator. 

Shoppers of all ages swear by the Maybelline pick. One 73-year-old customer said the mascara “works great, especially for [their] gray, long lashes.” And, a reviewer who lives in “very humid weather in the tropics” praised it, too since it “doesn’t flake or smudge.” 

Be sure to shop the Maybelline The Falsies Surreal Mascara while it’s still marked down to just $10, and browse through more of Martha Stewart’s beauty picks, below. 

L'Oréal Paris Makeup True Match Lumi Glotion 

Amazon LâOrÃ©al Paris Makeup True Match Lumi Glotion

Amazon

Mario Badescu Super Rich Olive Body Lotion 

Amazon Mario Badescu Super Rich Olive Body Lotion

Amazon

Shop More InStyle-Approved Picks

Dua Lipa
Dua Lipa Credits Her “Weightless, Beachy" Mermaid Hair to This Wave-Boosting Spray
This Brightening Serum Erased Stubborn 2-Year-Old Dark Marks and Smoothed My Acne-Prone Skin
This Brightening Serum Erased Stubborn 2-Year-Old Dark Marks and Smoothed My Acne-Prone Skin
Beauty and Skincare Used by Hilary Duff and Margot Robbie Is Up to TK% Off at Nordstrom's Anniversary Sale
The Face-Sculpting Device That Made a “Huge Difference” in Kate Hudson’s Skin Is on Sale for a Few More Days
Related Articles
Beauty and Skincare Used by Hilary Duff and Margot Robbie Is Up to TK% Off at Nordstrom's Anniversary Sale
The Face-Sculpting Device That Made a “Huge Difference” in Kate Hudson’s Skin Is on Sale for a Few More Days
Amazon's Best-Selling, Now-$13, Seamless Underwear Is Lightweight, Smoothing, and "Perfect for Summer" Per Shoppers
Shoppers Say This Best-Selling $13 Underwear Is Smoothing, Comfortable, and “Gives Your Bum a Good Lift”
Amazon HA Serum Sale
Shoppers Say This $10 Hyaluronic Acid Serum Is So Hydrating, It's Like a "Tall Glass of Water" for Skin
Cillian Murphy
Cillian Murphy’s Sculpted Cheekbones Are Part Genetics, Part Tom Ford Bronzer
Selena Gomez
Selena Gomez’s Viral Bikini Pic Included My Surprising Summer Wardrobe Staple
Anti Aging Cream
Shoppers Call This Brightening Eye Cream "Youth in a Bottle" — and It's on Sale for a Few More Days
RoC Retinol Correxion Deep Wrinkle Serum Facial Cleanser
Shoppers Say This $10 Retinol Cleanser Makes Skin “Brighter” and Firmer in Weeks
Chrissy Teigen
Chrissy Teigen Reminded Us That Big, Baggy Pants Aren’t Going Anywhere
Shampoo Bar
This Volumizing Shampoo Bar Gave Shoppers’ “Very Fine, Thin Hair” So Much Bounce and Body
Milk Hand Cream
My Neglected, Callused Skin Is the Softest It's Ever Been After 1 Week of Using This Miracle Hand Cream
Shoppers Say These 70%-Off Jeans From a Kylie Jenner-Worn Brand âFit Like Magicâ
Amazon Shoppers Say These 70%-Off Jeans From a Kylie Jenner-Worn Brand Are So Comfy, They Feel Like “Pajamas”
RoC Facewash
70-Year-Old Shoppers Say This $10 Cleanser Brightens Skin "in 1 Week" and Leaves It Glowing
More Than 13,500 Shoppers Swear by This Best-Selling, $24 Wireless Bra Thatâs âLightweight and Coolâ
DDD-Sized Shoppers in Their 70s Say This 50%-Off Wireless Bra “Fits Like a Dream”
Dua Lipa
Dua Lipa Calls This Jennifer Aniston-Used Lip Mask a “Must Have” for “Hydrated, Plump Lips”
Amazon Summer Trends
The Top 10 Amazon Fashion and Beauty Finds Shoppers Love Most This Summer, Starting at Just $9
This Brightening Serum Erased Stubborn 2-Year-Old Dark Marks and Smoothed My Acne-Prone Skin
This Brightening Serum Erased Stubborn 2-Year-Old Dark Marks and Smoothed My Acne-Prone Skin