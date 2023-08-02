Celebrity Martha Stewart Martha Stewart Is the Face of This Just-Launched $10 Mascara That's a No. 1 New Release on Amazon Shoppers say Maybelline's latest formula "instantly" lifts lashes. By Kyra Surgent Kyra Surgent Kyra Surgent is an Amazon Ecommerce Writer for InStyle. She pitches and writes about the best fashion and beauty deals on Amazon. InStyle's editorial guidelines Published on August 2, 2023 @ 11:00AM We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more. Photo: Getty Images/ Amazon At nearly 82 years old, Martha Stewart looks better than us all. So when she provides even a tiny glimpse into her beauty regimen, I snag her go-to products immediately. I’ve tried her favorite body lotion and the bronzer behind her Sports Illustrated cover glow, and the latest addition to my shopping cart is a Martha-backed mascara. As a Maybelline ambassador, the multi-hyphenate is the face of the brand’s The Falsies Surreal Mascara, which she calls “out of this world.” And, as if Stewart’s stamp of approval isn’t reason enough to grab it, the volumizing pick is on sale for just $10 right now. The buildable mascara is formulated to intensely deliver both volume and length. It’s made of a blend of fibers, up to three millimeters long, which coat your eyelashes and provide results comparable to falsies (as the product’s name suggests). When it comes to application, the mascara only requires a quick sweep from root to tip thanks to its extended brush with long, twisted bristles. Perfect for sweaty summer days, the Maybelline pick is smudge-resistant and lasts for up to 24 hours, according to the brand. Maybelline The Falsies Surreal Mascara Amazon Buy on Amazon $13 $10 Stewart isn’t the only fan of the product — it’s currently Amazon’s number one new mascara release. One shopper called it the “best mascara they’ve tried,” “their new favorite, and probably the only one [they’ll] use” from now on. A different reviewer said the product is “worth every penny” since it “instantly gave [their] lashes a lift and curl, and fullness.” Plus, someone else added that the mascara delivers “great separation” of each lash, thanks to its easy-to-use applicator. Martha Stewart Wore the Ageless, Universally Flattering Bottoms I'm Seeing on Everyone This Summer Shoppers of all ages swear by the Maybelline pick. One 73-year-old customer said the mascara “works great, especially for [their] gray, long lashes.” And, a reviewer who lives in “very humid weather in the tropics” praised it, too since it “doesn’t flake or smudge.” Be sure to shop the Maybelline The Falsies Surreal Mascara while it’s still marked down to just $10, and browse through more of Martha Stewart’s beauty picks, below. L'Oréal Paris Makeup True Match Lumi Glotion Amazon Buy on Amazon $16 $13 Mario Badescu Super Rich Olive Body Lotion Amazon Buy on Amazon $22 Shop More InStyle-Approved Picks Dua Lipa Credits Her “Weightless, Beachy" Mermaid Hair to This Wave-Boosting Spray This Brightening Serum Erased Stubborn 2-Year-Old Dark Marks and Smoothed My Acne-Prone Skin The Face-Sculpting Device That Made a “Huge Difference” in Kate Hudson’s Skin Is on Sale for a Few More Days