Martha Stewart Is the Face of This Just-Launched $10 Mascara That's a No. 1 New Release on Amazon

At nearly 82 years old, Martha Stewart looks better than us all. So when she provides even a tiny glimpse into her beauty regimen, I snag her go-to products immediately. I’ve tried her favorite body lotion and the bronzer behind her Sports Illustrated cover glow, and the latest addition to my shopping cart is a Martha-backed mascara. As a Maybelline ambassador, the multi-hyphenate is the face of the brand’s The Falsies Surreal Mascara, which she calls “out of this world.” And, as if Stewart’s stamp of approval isn’t reason enough to grab it, the volumizing pick is on sale for just $10 right now.

The buildable mascara is formulated to intensely deliver both volume and length. It’s made of a blend of fibers, up to three millimeters long, which coat your eyelashes and provide results comparable to falsies (as the product’s name suggests). When it comes to application, the mascara only requires a quick sweep from root to tip thanks to its extended brush with long, twisted bristles. Perfect for sweaty summer days, the Maybelline pick is smudge-resistant and lasts for up to 24 hours, according to the brand.

Maybelline The Falsies Surreal Mascara

Amazon

Stewart isn’t the only fan of the product — it’s currently Amazon’s number one new mascara release. One shopper called it the “best mascara they’ve tried,” “their new favorite, and probably the only one [they’ll] use” from now on. A different reviewer said the product is “worth every penny” since it “instantly gave [their] lashes a lift and curl, and fullness.” Plus, someone else added that the mascara delivers “great separation” of each lash, thanks to its easy-to-use applicator.

Shoppers of all ages swear by the Maybelline pick. One 73-year-old customer said the mascara “works great, especially for [their] gray, long lashes.” And, a reviewer who lives in “very humid weather in the tropics” praised it, too since it “doesn’t flake or smudge.”

Be sure to shop the Maybelline The Falsies Surreal Mascara while it’s still marked down to just $10, and browse through more of Martha Stewart’s beauty picks, below.

