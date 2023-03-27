Martha Stewart’s Go-To $10 Body Lotion Is the Secret to “Silky and Smooth,” Skin, According to Her Facialist

It's a "long-time favorite" in her routine.

By
Tamim Alnuweiri
Tamim Alnuweiri
Tamim Alnuweiri

Tamim is beauty commerce writer at InStyle, with nearly a decade of experience writing about beauty, fashion, wellness, and music.

InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on March 27, 2023 @ 11:00PM

We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more.

Martha Stewartâs Go-To $10 Body Lotion Is the Secret to âSilky and Smooth,â Skin, According to Her Facialist
Photo:

Getty Images

I have never really thought much about Martha Stewart’s age. She’s been a staple of pop culture my entire life, and for someone my age, there really hasn’t been a world without her. But I recently learned that she is 81 — which, of course, doesn’t have bearing on anything really, but it was surprising nonetheless. In my mind she is in her 50s and the selfies and pool photos on her Instagram seemed to confirm that. Her skin always looks tight, smooth, glowing, and healthy, which begs the question: What is her secret?

The secret is not really a secret at all; Martha Stewart frequently shares that she’s used the affordable skincare brand Mario Badescu for decades. I reached out to her facialist, Carmela Barabas (who previously tipped us all off to the $18 Super-Collagen Mask she uses), to see what other products make up Stewart’s routine. One of the first picks Barabas told me about was the Mario Badescu Super Rich Olive Body Lotion. The $10 lotion “is a long-time favorite of Martha Stewart” according to Barabas, who praises it for “imparting moisture and leaving the skin feeling silky and smooth.” 

Mario Badescu Super Rich Olive Body Lotion

Amazon

Shop now: $10; amazon.com 

A $10 body lotion is truly astounding and sounds almost too good to be true, but Mario Badescu is, after all, one of the most affordable skincare brands I can think of. The hero ingredient is of course the titular olive oil which has a plethora of benefits. 

Most obviously since this is a hydrating body lotion, olive oil is moisturizing thanks to squalene and vitamin E. They’re a tag team that boosts skin’s ability to retain moisture and water. The ingredient is also rich in antioxidants so it can help boost the production of collagen in addition to helping with signs of aging. Lastly, it’s antimicrobial (germ-killing) and has anti-inflammatory benefits

Head to Amazon to shop the very modestly priced $10 Mario Badescu Super Rich Olive Body Lotion. 

Shop More InStyle-Approved Picks

Demi Moore Just Shared Her 10 Favorite Fashion, Beauty, and Wellness Products for a “Simple” Lifestyle
Demi Moore Just Shared Her 10 Favorite Fashion, Beauty, and Wellness Products for a “Simple” Lifestyle
Vegamour Sale
The Hair Growth Brand Shoppers Rely on for Thicker Strands and Fuller Lashes Is 25% Off for a Limited Time
Amazon Essentials T-Shirt
One Detail on This Under-$20 Amazon T-Shirt Gives It an “Elevated Look,” Shoppers Say
Related Articles
Amazon Essentials T-Shirt
One Detail on This Under-$20 Amazon T-Shirt Gives It an “Elevated Look,” Shoppers Say
Avene 20% off sale
Angelina Jolie and Gwyneth Paltrow Use This Soothing French Skincare Brand — and It’s 20% Off Right Now
Editor-approved spring beauty arrivals
I Spend 8 Hours a Day on Amazon, and These Are 5 New Beauty Releases I’m Adding to My Cart
The Hair-Growth Spray That Gives Shoppers âNoticeably Thickerâ Hair in 2 Months Is on Sale at Amazon
The Hair-Growth Spray That Gives Shoppers a “Noticeably Thicker” Mane in 2 Months Is on Sale at Amazon
Amazon Designer Outlet Weekend Deals
Amazon’s Secret Designer Outlet Dropped Major Spring Fashion Deals Up to 79% Off This Weekend
Make Up brushes
This Easy-to-Use Amazon Tool Makes Dirty Makeup Brushes Look “Brand New” in Less Than 1 Minute
The Thickening Shampoo Amazon Shoppers Said âStopped Shedding Completelyâ Is Now 30% Off
The Regrowth Shampoo Shoppers Say Adds “Volume, Thickness, and Fullness” Is at Its Lowest Price in 3 Years
Bubble umbrella/hair makeup protecting
I Swear by This Unexpected $17 Amazon Purchase for Good Hair Days in Windy, Rainy Weather
Droplette
Shoppers Say This Device Left Their Skin "Tighter" and "Smoother" in Just a Few Weeks — and It's $200 Off
Ulta Foot Care Roundup
Even Shoppers With “Excessively Dry Heels” Got Softer Feet Thanks to These Under-$20 Foot Care Finds
60-Year-Old Shoppers Say This $4 Concealer Hides Dark Circles Without Creasing or Drying Out
60-Year-Old Shoppers Say This Best-Selling $4 Concealer Hides Dark Circles Without Creasing
Westmore Body Makeup
Shoppers in Their 60s Say Amazon’s Best-Selling, Celebrity-Worn Body Makeup Covers Veins and Sunspots
I Found Lookalikes for My 7 Favorite Taylor Swift Eras Tour Outfits â and They're All Under $150
I Found Lookalikes for My 7 Favorite Taylor Swift Eras Tour Outfits — and They're All Under $150
Amazon Shoppers Say This $12 Exfoliating Scrub "Cleared up Their Chicken Skin"
Amazon Shoppers Say This Editor-Approved Exfoliating Scrub Is a “Saving Grace” for Keratosis-Prone Skin
Best Hand Creams
The 12 Best Hand Creams of 2023, Tested and Reviewed
The $22 Moisturizer That Leaves Shoppers' Skin "Soft and Plump" Is Spiking in Sales on Amazon
The $22 Repairing Moisturizer That Leaves Shoppers’ Skin “Soft and Plump” Is Spiking in Sales on Amazon