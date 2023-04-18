Shoppers "Can't Live Without" This $11 Hydrating Mist from a Brand Martha Stewart Uses on Repeat

It instantly rejuvenates the skin.

Ruby McAuliffe is an associate commerce fashion writer at InStyle and Shape. She covers shopping trends surrounding style, beauty, and celebrity. Before joining the InStyle and Shape teams, she was a commerce reporter at the New York Post. 
It seems like new beauty brands are always popping up. Newsflash: It’s because they are, which makes the skincare game all the more difficult to navigate. But no matter how many new lines launch, there’s one brand that consistently stays relevant and on top of the beauty game: Mario Badescu.

Since the ‘60s, Mario Badescu has brought top-tier skincare to the forefront of the industry and has racked up an impressive roster of celebrity fans. Martha Stewart is most likely the biggest devotee of the brand to date, calling on its Vitamin C Serum and Super Rich Olive Body Lotion for her glowing skin. Drew Barrymore, Gwyneth Paltrow, and Zendaya also reach for the classic marque, and I can see why — but in particular, I’m head over heels in love with the brand’s Rosewater Facial Spray.

Mario Badescu Facial Spray with Aloe, Herbs and Rosewater

Amazon

Shop now: $11; amazon.com   

Ringing in at just $11, the face mist checks all the boxes. Using aloe vera, herbs, and rose water, the concoction gives your skin a dewy, hydrated glow that doesn’t weigh you down. All you have to do is spritz some onto both your face and neck. Not to mention, its soothing and gentle formula is great for all skin types, which is always a win in my book.

I purchased my first little pink bottle years ago when I needed a skincare product to combat the dry heat of Southern California. This spray came in handy, as I was able to toss it into my bag, car, and medicine cabinet to instantly refresh my face as needed. It also provided me with a radiant luminosity that both hydrated and energized my skin.  

Another great benefit of Mario Badescu’s Rosewater Facial Spray is its dual capabilities. Thanks to the included thyme extract, the brand claims it helps clear the skin, giving you a more even complexion. So technically, this can stand in the place of your toner if other formulas are too aggressive. Selena Gomez opted for a variation of this method by covering her face in the spray before using face wash. Considering she was about to hop on a flight, we can imagine she reaped its sense-awakening benefits, which is just another Rosewater Facial Spray gain.   

You can even enhance your makeup application by spraying the mist onto the bristles of your brushes and sponges. Then, dip into your foundations, concealers, blushes, and more for a dewy finish. Once you’re finished, top of your beauty look with one final showering of the do-it-all potion. 

Amazon shoppers are just as obsessed with the spray, as it’s racked up over 44,000 perfect ratings. A reviewer even claimed they “can’t live without” it and went so far as to say it’s “better than lotion.” Another shopper said they’ll use it “forever,” while a surplus of fans even use it to help their hair “stay hydrated” and “soft.”

How can this easy-to-use $11 facial spray work such wonders? Well, you’ll just have to try it in order to find out. And the sooner you add it to your cart, the quicker you’ll be able to put it to the test. But if you’re still unsure, then check out a few more Mario Badescu Facial Spray alternatives below.

