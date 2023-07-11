The Body Lotion Martha Stewart's Facialist Credits to Her “Silky and Smooth” Skin Is Now Just $7

We all worry about our skin — but I’m not just talking about our faces. We have to take just as much care of our body’s epidermis as well, but sometimes that gets put in the backseat in terms of our skincare regimen. But, proper exfoliation and moisturizer is essential all over — and Martha Stewart’s facialist, Carmela Barabas, once revealed to InStyle the exact body lotion that Stewart relies on that you should absolutely add to your lineup ASAP.

Stewart is a longtime fan of Mario Badescu products, which honestly is quite refreshing given the brand’s affordable prices. But don’t let the price tags fool you — this stuff’s effective, and because of that, it’s racked up quite an impressive list of die-hard celebrity fans, like Bella Hadid, who’s keen on the label’s Drying Lotion, and Stewart, who swears by the Mario Badescu’s Super Rich Olive Body Lotion for achieving “silky and smooth skin.” The lotion, which is already affordable on a regular day at $10, is now just $7 thanks to Amazon Prime Day — an utter steal for the beloved lotion.

Barabas shared that the olive oil lotion is a “long-time favorite of Martha Stewart’s” and that factoid in and of itself is already enough to convince me to try it, too. After all, if Stewart has used if for years in lieu of all the other options on the market, you know it must be something special. And special, it is, indeed, thanks to its impressive (though highly simple) formula made with ultra-moisturizing olive oil that turns dry, flaky skin into ultra-smooth, baby-soft skin that you have to feel to believe. Olive oil is packed with squalene and vitamin E, two ingredients that help skin retain moisture, plus antioxidants that slow signs of aging, something that’s also essential on your body skin.

The Mario Badescu lotion is also ideal for year-round use, aka, it’s hydrating enough to combat winter skin without being too greasy to use come summer’s heat and humidity. We’ve all used lotion that basically melts off the second we step outside, but that’s not the case with this lightweight formula.

So many Amazon shoppers are also on board with this lotion. One reviewer wrote, “My 80-year-old skin feels softer and smoother,” while another mentioned that, “This is a great body lotion that makes my very, very dry skin really soft.” I’m in!

And here’s a fun fact: Many shoppers went on to write that they were actually turned onto this lotion thanks to Stewart’s high praise, and they were all very pleased with the results since using it. So, chances are you will be, too. Shop the 6-ounce bottle for just $7 or the 16-ounce option for $15 while they’re both 30 percent off for Amazon Prime Day.