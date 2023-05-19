Martha Stewart Took a Page Out of Kate Middleton's Stylebook With Her Dazzling Gold Gown

The Princess of Wales wore the same dress to the 'Bond' premiere in 2021.

Last night, Martha Stewart proved yet again that age is just a number when making a dazzling entrance at the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue launch party. 

Arriving at the Hard Rock Hotel in New York City for the event, Stewart wore a shimmery gold Jenny Packham gown that was completely covered in sequins. The dress might look familiar, as it was first worn by Kate Middleton two years ago at the London premiere of the Bond film, No Time to Die, in 2021. Kate's version also featured a plunging neckline, all-over sparkle, and a twisted bodice, but, instead of long bell sleeves, hers included a floor-sweeping cape. 

Martha Stewart

Getty

Martha accessorized her dress with a smattering of gold and diamond rings, gold platform heels, and a pair of dangling diamond earrings. Her blonde bob was styled in polished curls with a side part, and the ageless icon finished off her glam with a swipe of pink lipgloss and a light dusting of blush. 

Kate Middleton

Getty

Earlier this week, Stewart made history as the oldest woman to ever grace the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue cover at 81 years old, but according to the lifestyle guru, age isn't everything. "When I heard that I was going to be on the cover of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit, I thought, 'Oh, that's pretty good, I'm going to be the oldest person I think ever on a cover of Sports Illustrated,'" Martha told the magazine, adding: "Age is not the determining factor in terms of friendship or in terms of success, but what people do, how people think, how people act, that's what's important and not your age." 

