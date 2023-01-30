Martha Stewart Showed Off Her Flawless Complexion in a Filter-Free Selfie

Martha Stewart is living her best life at 81, and her latest Instagram post proves once and for all age is just a number.

On Sunday, the television personality shared a series of unfiltered, close-up selfies while leaning back against a sink getting her hair washed at a salon. With her hair doused in water and shampoo, Stewart wore minimal makeup: a glossy, pink lip, rosy cheeks, and a hint of mascara.

The lifestyle expert boasted about her youthful complexion and confidently shared that the pictures were all natural and not touched up. Alongside the glowing, up-close-and-personal selfie, Stewart wrote, “Lying in the shampoo area of @FredericFekkai the light was perfect for a new selfie!!! Absolutely no re-imaging!!! Skin looking good after a mostly dry January and pilates @bedfordpilates every other day. By re-imaging I meant no filtering my selfie!”

And only a few hours later, Stewart posted another collection of snaps to Instagram showing off her "great" complexion.

“These are the other three selfies I took," she captioned the carousel. "My expression was better in the first one but my skin looks great in all of them. Un filtered. No face lift. Great derms my whole life. Currently dr Daniel Belkin and dr Dhaval Bhanusali great diet. Great exercise and did I mention amazing facials @mariobadescu for the last forty years!”

Fans jumped to the comment section, praising Stewart’s ageless content, with one saying, “I just turned 38 today. How the f she looks younger than me?!” Another added, “T​​hirst trap Martha is my favorite Martha. ❤️”