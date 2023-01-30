Martha Stewart Showed Off Her Flawless Complexion in a Filter-Free Selfie

We need the skincare routine, ASAP.

By
Julia Meehan
Julia Meehan
Julia Meehan is a writer reporting on all things fashion and entertainment.
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on January 30, 2023 @ 09:32AM
Martha Stewart Filter-Free face

Martha Stewart is living her best life at 81, and her latest Instagram post proves once and for all age is just a number. 

On Sunday, the television personality shared a series of unfiltered, close-up selfies while leaning back against a sink getting her hair washed at a salon. With her hair doused in water and shampoo, Stewart wore minimal makeup: a glossy, pink lip, rosy cheeks, and a hint of mascara.  

The lifestyle expert boasted about her youthful complexion and confidently shared that the pictures were all natural and not touched up. Alongside the glowing, up-close-and-personal selfie, Stewart wrote, “Lying in the shampoo area of @FredericFekkai the light was perfect for a new selfie!!! Absolutely no re-imaging!!! Skin looking good after a mostly dry January and pilates @bedfordpilates every other day. By re-imaging I meant no filtering my selfie!”

And only a few hours later, Stewart posted another collection of snaps to Instagram showing off her "great" complexion.

“These are the other three selfies I took," she captioned the carousel. "My expression was better in the first one but my skin looks great in all of them. Un filtered. No face lift. Great derms my whole life. Currently dr Daniel Belkin and dr Dhaval Bhanusali great diet. Great exercise and did I mention amazing facials @mariobadescu for the last forty years!”

Fans jumped to the comment section, praising Stewart’s ageless content, with one saying, “I just turned 38 today. How the f she looks younger than me?!” Another added, “T​​hirst trap Martha is my favorite Martha. ❤️”

Related Articles
Jennifer Lopez, Kim Kardashian
Kim Kardashian, Jennifer Lopez, and Oprah Just Took the Most Iconic Selfie Ever
Rita Ora
Rita Ora Paired Her See-Through Latex Dress with Star-Shaped Pasties
Selena Gomez
Selena Gomez Clapped Back at a Critic Who Made Fun of Her Shaking Hands on TikTok
Megan Fox
Megan Fox Wore the Tiniest Underboob-Baring Bikini in This Hard-to-Pull-Off Color
Christina Aguilera Grammy Awards 2022
Christina Aguilera Wore Camo Cargo Pants, So We Need Camo Cargo Pants
i havent touched a primer since i first tried these hydrating glow drops
These Dewy Skin Drops Have Completely Replaced Primer in My Makeup Routine
Oprah Winfrey 1619 project
Oprah Wore Kitten Heels and the Shiniest Suit to the 'The 1619 Project' Premiere
Bella Hadid Thin Eyebrows Instagram Carousel
Bella Hadid Just Resurrected This Controversial '90s Beauty Trend
NEWS: Gerard Butler Almost Killed Hilary Swank While Filming 'P.S. I Love You'
Gerard Butler "Almost Killed" Hilary Swank While Filming 'P.S. I Love You'
Prince Andrew
Prince Andrew Has Reportedly Been Evicted From His Royal "Bachelor Pad"
Blake Lively "Mr Turner" Cannes Premiere 2014
Blake Lively Debuted Brunette Hair While Subtly Announcing Her Next Movie Role
Hailey Bieber Tiffany & Co. event
Hailey Bieber Layered a Sheer Crop Top Over Nothing But a Bralette
Laura Mercier
Shoppers Say This Pore-Blurring Setting Powder Is Like a "Filter for Your Face"
Kourtney Kardashian balmain. dress instagram
Kourtney Kardashian Was the Latest Kar-Jenner to Free the Nipple in a Graphic Balmain Maxidress
Selena Gomez Only Murders in the Building Orange Coat Filming 2021
Selena Gomez Teased Season 3 of "Only Murders in the Building" with New Blonde Hair
Prince Harry Meghan Markle
Prince Harry Revealed That He Shared Meghan Markle's Pregnancy News at Princess Eugenie's Wedding