Martha Stewart Just Convinced Me to Add This Ageless Staple to My Fall Wardrobe

Her ode to the denim mini dress won me over.

By
Kaelin Dodge
Kaelin is a commerce writer for InStyle, covering fashion, beauty, and celebrities.
Published on August 27, 2023 @ 09:00PM

Photo:

Getty Images

Martha Stewart’s Instagram is my obsession; I read all of her captions like I’ve been asked to analyze them. Even when she’s just posting random, mundane snaps, she’ll get candid like she’s talking to a friend, or share an anecdote that changes how I view everything from pantry to beauty staples. And as I was scrolling through the app earlier this week, I was immediately drawn in when I saw her and a friend wearing matching mini denim dresses from Chloé, but it was after reading her caption that I was like, “Well, time to go find my own.”

Instagram @marthastewart48

In what I’m deeming an ode to the denim dress, Stewart wrote that despite the “raggedy” nature of the unfinished hems and visible seams, she found herself in love with the “chic” and “so comfortable” piece. And, honestly, same. Stewart proved that the denim mini was ageless, and I was inspired by how she and her friend both took their own approach to styling it — it looked just as good with casual sneakers as it did a more dressed-up wedge. And given that less-traditional denim pieces — think anything other than a basic pair of jeans — are set to be one of fall’s biggest trends, I started searching for lookalikes the moment I saw the pic. Below, I found eight similar styles with prices starting at $22.

Old Navy’s jean shirt dress offers a preppier take on Stewart’s sack dress, with a collar, button-front, and slightly puffed sleeves. And right now, the 100-percent cotton dress is on sale for just $22. According to shoppers, “Old Navy nailed it.” “It's the best throw-on, grab-and-go item and looks cute” with everything from flats to a white sneaker, explained one shopper, who deemed it a “classic.”And another person called it “absolutely the most comfortable denim dress [they] have.”

Old Navy Short-Sleeve Jean Shirt Dress

Old Navy

At Amazon, Kdf’s denim dress — which cinches in at the waist, has pockets on both sides, and features a tiered design at the back — is available in a number of different denim washes. You could go classic with a light blue or indigo, or lean into fall’s darker hues with the brand’s moody black or faded gray wash. This pick is made from a cotton and polyester blend shoppers describe as “wonderfully soft” and “so comfortable.” As for the look, even a 67-year-old shopper found themselves obsessed with the ageless style, writing that the dress is “adorable” and flattering, with the “empire in the back” hitting the “smallest part of [their] waist.”

Amazon KDF Denim Dress

Amazon

Though a bit of splurge, Rag & Bone’s Justine Featherweight shirtdress is nearly identical to Stewart’s, from the round neck down to the raw hems she lovingly called raggedy. And shoppers have deemed this style “fantastic.” The cotton and lyocell blend is “deliciously soft,” per one reviewer, while the relaxed silhouette “moves easily with you.” Like Stewart, shoppers love the “distressed details” that “add a lived-in look” to the classic style, adding that the pockets are “sturdy enough for quick-errand-or-dog-walking needs.”

Nordstrom Rag & Bone Justine Featherweight Denim Shirtdress

Nordstrom

Denim maxi skirts were vying to be fall’s ‘It’ piece, but Stewart has me convinced the versatile denim mini dress is going to be a close runner-up. Shop more dresses inspired by her look, below.

Universal Thread Long Sleeve Denim Mini Shirtdress

Target Universal Thread Women's Long Sleeve Denim Mini Shirtdress

Target

Reformation Loeb Denim Dress

Reformation Loeb Denim Dress

Reformation

Levi's Alyssa Denim Jumper

Amazon Levi's Womens Alyssa Denim Jumper

Amazon

Sidefeel Smocked Denim Dress

Amazon Sidefeel Womens Smocked 3 4 Sleeve Button Down Denim Jeans Dresses

Amazon

Mare Mare x Anthropologie Denim Shirt Dress

Anthropologie

Anthropologie

