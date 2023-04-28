Martha Stewart Says It’s “Fantastic” To Be a Sex Symbol at 81

The businesswoman says organic food, Pilates, and skincare are her secrets to remaining forever young.

By
Tessa Petak
TessPetak
Tessa Petak
Tessa Petak is a Brooklyn-based writer who helps to cultivate InStyle's illustrious news coverage across a wide range of topics including celebrity, fashion, and entertainment. She also produces and composes celebrity profiles and features for the site and InStyle's digital issues.
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on April 28, 2023 @ 09:00AM
The Bedford By Martha Stewart
Photo:

Caesars Entertainment

It should go without saying that Martha Stewart is an icon. Full stop. She doesn’t need some crazy fanfare to prove it. While hosting an event at her Las Vegas restaurant, The Bedford By Martha Stewart — it’s just one of the many establishments and businesses that keep the mogul booked and busy — Martha was the picture of ease, sipping on a refreshing Red Iced Tea, despite the fact that her day had been filled with press interviews, mixing cocktails, and serving food.

The new restaurant, which officially opened last summer in Paris Las Vegas (owned by Caesars Entertainment), sits in the Parisian-style concourse across from other restaurants like Nobu and Vanderpump à Paris. The interior is nearly an exact replica of Stewart’s 1925 New York farmhouse, down to the light fixtures, wood paneling, copper pans, and 19th-century glass collection. Plus, the entire menu is a reflection of Martha’s heritage and favorite culinary dishes, including her Polish mother’s pierogi recipe. 

“We came up with the idea that we could recreate some of the rooms in my house in Bedford at my farm,” she explains. “This is quite a bit larger than my own house, but the kitchen with the copper hanging is so absolutely perfect for the view, and people love it. My own kitchen is very much like that.”

The Bedford By Martha Stewart

Caesars Entertainment

She spends the luncheon in Vegas with a Meyer lemon drop martini demonstration (while sipping on one) and graciously answering questions about the establishment. After enjoying the meal, Stewart leaves to catch a flight, onto her next venture. Between her jet-setting lifestyle and stacked schedule of public appearances and work events, there’s no sign of slowing down for the 81 year old. Plus, her radiant skin and Instagram thirst traps give no allusion to her age either. Although it may seem like the queen of hosting doesn’t have much down time, Stewart tells me that self-care is actually what helps her maintain her energetic and youthful spirit — not to mention her glowing appearance.

“I have all organic food. I don't diet necessarily, but I watch what I eat,” she explains before adding that in addition to monitoring what she consumes, she also takes good care of her body on the outside. “I do Pilates three times a week with an instructor. I have a massage. I go to a chiropractor. These are all things I just do to keep feeling good.”

Of course, she has a killer skincare routine, an unsurprising fact after witnessing her sprightly appearance IRL. “If you have good skincare, you can have beautiful skin. And it doesn't have to cost a fortune, you just have to do it.”

Stewart’s enviably smooth and bright complexion is practically a walking marketing campaign for her go-to products, which include Mario Badescu serums and Clé de Peau products (“I know they're very expensive, but they actually work.”). She also credits her longtime makeup artist Daisy Toye for perfecting her flawless glam.

The Bedford By Martha Stewart

Caesars Entertainment

It's not just her beauty routine that reflects her young energy. Her fashion sense — which, by the way, she does not consider to fall under the coastal grandmother aesthetic — is also fresh and vibrant. (At the event, Martha wore a leather jacket, cargo pants, and sparkly platform heels.) She tells me that this summer, she plans on living in “lots of shorts.”

“I love sort of baggy shorts, so I have accumulated a small collection of shorts,” she says. But don’t get it twisted, Martha will not be donning Bermuda-length shorts anytime soon. “I've been working on my legs at Pilates, and I'm going to show them off this summer.”

The businesswoman is aware of everything she brings to the table (literally, in this case). And she says it’s a “fantastic” feeling knowing that she has become a permanent fixture in internet culture and a bona fide sex symbol at 81. She hopes others can take a page out of her book and exude the same confidence no matter their age.

“It's a good example for others, actually,” she says. “I'm a teacher. I'm trying to teach others that you can look great. There's no reason to slump around.”

Related Articles
The Drop Women's Valerie Cutaway-Neck Racerback Rib Knit Tank Top
Amazon Shoppers Found the “Perfect Tank for Layering,” and It’s on Sale for $10
Kate Spade Handbags
I’m a Fashion Editor, and I’m Wearing These 5 Under-$100 Kate Spade Handbags All Spring Long
Adidas Originals Women's Samoa Sneakers
Nurses Say These Are “the Most Comfortable Shoes” for 12-Hour Shifts, and They’re 64% Off
Joshua Jackson and Jodie Turner-Smith
Joshua Jackson Says Wife Jodie Turner-Smith Enjoys Watching His On-Screen Sex Scenes
Woman applying body oil to her hands
My Mom and I Are Both Obsessed With This Hydrating Body Oil That’s on Sale for $11 at Amazon
Emma watson kering foundation
Emma Watson Drank Wine At Lunch as a Kid
Angelina Jolie, Maddox Jolie-Pitt
Angelina Jolie Wore the Dreamiest White Gown to the White House
Gigi Hadid in New York
Gigi Hadid's Statement Flower Earrings Are Perfect for Summer Weddings — and We Found Them on Sale
Kate Middleton
Kate Middleton Sold Out These Comfy Flats With a Statement Detail, but We Found Similar Pairs Starting at $16
Natori Marquee Underwire Contour Bra
This Camisole-Bra Hybrid Is the Versatile Solution to All of Your Spring and Summer Wardrobe Needs
DRMTLGY Peptide Night Cream
Amazon Shoppers Say This Peptide-Packed Night Cream From a Popular Anti-Aging Brand Keeps Skin “Looking Young”
Gigi Hadid
Gigi Hadid Wore the Polarizing Sandals That Are a Summer Must-Have
Beauty of Joseon Glow Serum
This $17 K-Beauty Serum Visibility Lightened My Hyperpigmentation in Less Than 1 Month
Woman shaking her long brown hair
A Celebrity Hair Stylist Recommends This Growth Serum When Clients Want to "Thicken Up" Their Strands
Women Summer Floral Long Dress
Shoppers Say This "Flowy and Comfortable" Amazon Maxi Dress Is "Perfect for Spring"
This $5 "Very Natural Looking" Matte Eyeshadow Stick That "Stays Put All Day" Is Among Amazon's Best New Beauty Arrivals
Shoppers Say This $5 Eyeshadow Stick “Stays Put All Day” Without Creasing or Smudging