Martha Stewart Wore the Ageless, Universally Flattering Bottoms I'm Seeing on Everyone This Summer

They're polarizing, but here’s why I love them.

By
Eva Thomas
Eva Thomas
Eva Thomas
Eva Thomas is a senior commerce writer at InStyle, where she pitches, writes, and strategizes around all things fashion, beauty, and celebrity, always approaching her shopping content in a fresh and exciting voice.
Published on July 23, 2023 @ 10:00PM

Martha Stewart Bermuda Shorts
Martha Stewart writes her own rules, and that’s one of the (many) reasons I admire her so. She’s always been an idol of mine, not only for her skills in the kitchen but simply for how she goes about living life. She’s cool! She’s easygoing! She does what she wants, and frankly, we could all learn a little from that. 

The same can be said for her style. Her unique sartorial takes on of-the-moment trends isn’t something you should sleep on — take a look at her spin on the metallic shoe craze of summer 2023. But it’s her latest (boldest) style move that I just texted my mom about. “Did you see Martha in her denim Bermuda shorts?” 

Stewart was photographed arriving on the Today show, where she took part in a summer cooking segment (of course!) Mouth-watering dish aside, I was totally in awe of her loose-fitting, knee-grazing Bermudas that proved the controversial shorts style, which celebrities like Bella and Gigi Hadid and Regina King have all worn, is really blowing up big time, so much so that it even managed to get Stewart’s attention. Plus, it also proved the trend is truly universally flattering and ageless.

Theory Roll Cuff Bermuda Shorts

Nordstrom Roll Cuff Bermuda Shorts

Nordstrom

Open Edit Linen-Blend Bermuda Shorts

Nordstrom Linen Blend Bermuda Shorts

Nordstrom

I used to wear Bermudas all the time in high school. I was never a fan of short-shorts, which is why the longer hemlines struck a chord with me. I wasn’t afraid I would be overly exposed (or sent to the principal's office because of it) when wearing them, and honestly, I felt Bermudas actually looked cooler than cutoffs because of their nonchalant, breezy flare. So you could say I am very excited about their return. 

Stewart styled her denim Bermudas with a brown blouse and matching peep-toe wedges; it was the perfect combination of dressy yet casual and summer-approved, and I could easily see myself wearing a similar combo for the simple fact that it’s just that: simple. 

Bermuda shorts check off all the key boxes when it comes to summer style: comfort, trendy, and easy to wear. So yes, you can bet that I’m stocking up on more as I type. How about that ultra-cool Good American pair?

NYDJ Linen-Blend Bermuda Shorts

Nordstrom Linen Blend Bermuda Shorts

Nordstrom

Belle Poque Bermuda Shorts

Amazon Belle Poque Bermuda Shorts

Amazon

Misook Bermuda Shorts

Nordstrom Bermuda Shorts

Nordstrom

Good American 90s Good High Waist Denim Bermuda Shorts

Nordstrom 90s Good High Waist Denim Bermuda Shorts

Nordstrom

Hotouch Bermuda Shorts

Amazon Hotouch Bermuda Shorts

Amazon

AllSaints Petra Longline Shorts

Nordstrom Petra Longline Shorts

Nordstrom

