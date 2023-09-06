Martha Stewart Just Proved That This Ageless Shoe Is Fall’s Most Versatile Style

It’s exactly what my cold-weather wardrobe is missing.

By
Published on September 6, 2023

Photo:

Getty Images

Martha Stewart has become more than a home and kitchen expert; she’s a lifestyle icon. Somewhere between posting sexy thirst traps at 81 years old and revealing that she relies on drugstore beauty products (and not just one), I become obsessed with her unbothered approach to life. But then I realized that not only is she someone whose attitude I want to emulate, she’s also someone whose wardrobe I want full access to.

This year, she’s proven that 2023’s hottest trends are ageless, from metallic shoes to bermuda shorts, making her someone to watch. And this week, she once again showed that she’s got her finger on the pulse of fashion. In an Instagram post she shared over the weekend, Stewart posed next to Patrick Dempsey wearing a sheer dress and the shoes that have long been a fall essential

@marthastewart48 Instagram

Her beige suede booties, which complimented her Brunello Cucinelli midi dress, made me realize that the shoes are even more versatile than I might have imagined. While I typically reserve an ankle boot for a pair of jeans, Stewart gave a masterclass in dressing up the fall staple. And now, I’m on the hunt for a similarly versatile pair. These 10 Stewart-inspired styles are on my list, and they start at $47.

Shop Suede Booties:

Of all the shoes I found in my search, the pair I’m most interested in is from Gentle Souls by Kenneth Cole. This style is available in four colors, including a beige similar to Stewart’s pair, and is a favorite of Nordstrom shoppers who’ve deemed them the “most comfortable boots” thanks to their cushioned footbed. “[These] are beautifully made, fit like a glove, and look beautiful on,” wrote one customer who loved their first pair so much, they bought a second. And according to another person, these are “a forever pair of booties” due to their “A-plus” quality and comfort. 

Gentle Souls by Kenneth Cole Everly Bootie

Nordstrom KENNETH COLE Everly Bootie (Women) GENTLE SOULS

Nordstrom

Stewart, herself, has a line with Skechers, so it only makes sense to include the brand’s Taxi-Western City boots in the lineup. Available in three autumnal colors, these put that trending cowboy spin on the fall staple, and feature a water-resistant finish on the suede as well as memory foam insoles. And according to shoppers, these are “seriously comfortable right out of the box.” “They do not require [any] breaking in,” wrote one customer, while another explained that they’re “very stable and sturdy” even for those who steer clear of heels. And, of course, they’re cute, with one person saying they “get compliments every time [they] wear them,” and another writing that they “look great and can be used for many looks, from business to casual to dressy.”

Skechers Taxi-Western City Boot

Zappos SKECHERS Taxi- Western City

Zappos

Stewart just reminded me that booties are fall’s most wearable and versatile shoe. Shop more lookalike pairs below.

Coutgo Cut-Out Ankle Boot

Amazon Coutgo Womens Cut Out Ankle Boots Chunky Stacked

Amazon

Dolce Vita Farlin Chelsea Bootie

DSW Dolce Vita Farlin Chelsea Bootie

DSW

Jabasic Casual Ankle Bootie

Amazon JABASIC Women Casual Ankle Booties Block Heel Slip On Chelsea Boots

Amazon

Lisa Vicky Kicky Bootie

Lisa Vicky Kicky Bootie (Women)

Nordstrom

J.Crew Stevie Pull-On Suede Boot

J.Crew Stevie pull-on boots in suede

J.Crew 

