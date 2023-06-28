Martha Stewart Is a Fan of the Game-Changing Accessory Blake Lively, Eva Longoria, and I Wear on Repeat

I remember being a little girl growing up in Minnesota, watching Martha Stewart on TV with my mom, amazed at the concoctions she created with utter ease. “I want to do that,” I would say, the “that” being having my own cooking show. While I never fulfilled that dream — because it was eventually replaced with another (working in fashion in New York City, which I did achieve), I never lost my admiration for Stewart. She’s a style queen! A cooking queen! A swimwear queen! A practical queen! In fact, I actually just discovered I have a functional style hack in common with my childhood idol, and trust me when I say you’ll want to get in on it ASAP.

Stewart recently spilled it all to Vogue, dishing on her tips for buying swimwear (she says something that’s “flattering, but not too tight and not too revealing” is the way to go), the best piece of fashion advice she’s ever received (“don’t buy junk,”), and the one accessory she uses that's totally replaced her need for handbags.

“What are handbags?” Martha said in the interview, to which she then continued, “I have a Bandolier phone case, which is my pocketbook.” Same, Martha, same! I have officially stopped carrying around handbags for most outings thanks to my Bandolier, which, if you’re not familiar, is a crossbody phone case wallet that’s a total game-changer for hands-free carrying and organization.

Most Bandolier phone cases are crafted from supple leather that looks and feels incredibly luxe. They have a card holder in the back that’s roomy enough to hold a few cards and some cash, plus an adjustable crossbody strap that you can swap out depending on the look you’re going for.

The best part, though, is that you have everything you need (aka, your phone and your credit cards), in one secure, stylish place, slung across your chest for ultimate security. Whenever I’m riding the subway or on my daily walk, I feel extra secure knowing that everything is securely on me. Plus, I never have to worry about forgetting anything anywhere, because it’s quite literally attached to me at the hip.

No wonder so many Hollywood moms who are always on the go also rely on their Bandolier. Blake Lively is an avid fan who’s regularly spotted roaming around the Big Apple with her crossbody wallet in tow; Eva Longoria also joined the Bandolier club, pairing her sleek black case with a comfy leggings-and-sweatshirt look. There’s no denying that the Bandolier case is a life-changing accessory worth trying, but with Stewart’s praise, it’s also certain to reach an entirely new level of fame that might make it harder to get your hands on.

So, shop some more styles below. Trust me: You won’t be able to go anywhere without it once you try it.

