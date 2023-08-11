Mariska Hargitay Is Officially a Swiftie

Taylor Swift has no shortage of famous fans. From Meghan Markle singing along to "You Belong With Me" to Kamala Harris wearing an Eras-inspired bedazzled button-down, the singer's most recent tour has been nothing short of a celebrity Swiftie party. Sydney Sweeney, Selena Gomez, Channing Tatum, and Karlie Kloss have all been spotted at Eras concerts in LA — and that's just in the past week alone. But with the end of Swift's six-night stint at SoFi Stadium and the first leg of her North American tour on Aug. 8, we'll mourn the loss of seeing our favorite celebs covered in glitter.

Thankfully, though, we got confirmation on a very important crossover in the Taylor Swift universe: Mariska Hargitay, aka Olivia Benson, is a Swiftie.

For the uninitiated, Taylor Swift's cat, who's featured heavily in the singer's 2020 documentary Miss Americana, is named after the Law & Order: SVU heroine. So, it's only fitting the actress who played everyone's favorite TV detective would return the fandom. And now, thanks to an Instagram post from the actress, it's finally been confirmed.

Decked out in the Eras tour fashion signatures (friendship bracelets and sparkly rhinestone earrings), Hargitay posted a series of selfies, including one with Swift's longtime best, Selena Gomez, on Thursday, reminiscing about the concert.

Instagram/Mariska Hargitay

"Still in the afterglow of the most magical night. Deepest gratitude to @taylorswift for your poetry and wisdom," reads the caption. "You inspire us and connect us to our #delicate tenderness, joy, hope, and strength—and most of all, our wish to live and love courageously. Thank you, Taylor, for all you do and all you are."

There you have it: the real-life Olivia Benson is a fan of Taylor Swift, the cat-mom of another famous Olivia Benson. It's a full-circle Swiftie moment that feels so right.

