Mariska Hargitay Is Officially a Swiftie

Considering Taylor Swift's cat is named Olivia Benson, this feels right.

By
Madeline Hirsch
Madeline Hirsch
Madeline Hirsch
Madeline Hirsch is the News Director for InStyle. She has worked in beauty and fashion for the past seven years and has been with InStyle since 2022.
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on August 11, 2023 @ 01:58PM
Mariska Hargitay on red carpet
Photo:

Getty Images

Taylor Swift has no shortage of famous fans. From Meghan Markle singing along to "You Belong With Me" to Kamala Harris wearing an Eras-inspired bedazzled button-down, the singer's most recent tour has been nothing short of a celebrity Swiftie party. Sydney Sweeney, Selena Gomez, Channing Tatum, and Karlie Kloss have all been spotted at Eras concerts in LA — and that's just in the past week alone. But with the end of Swift's six-night stint at SoFi Stadium and the first leg of her North American tour on Aug. 8, we'll mourn the loss of seeing our favorite celebs covered in glitter.

Thankfully, though, we got confirmation on a very important crossover in the Taylor Swift universe: Mariska Hargitay, aka Olivia Benson, is a Swiftie.

For the uninitiated, Taylor Swift's cat, who's featured heavily in the singer's 2020 documentary Miss Americana, is named after the Law & Order: SVU heroine. So, it's only fitting the actress who played everyone's favorite TV detective would return the fandom. And now, thanks to an Instagram post from the actress, it's finally been confirmed.

Decked out in the Eras tour fashion signatures (friendship bracelets and sparkly rhinestone earrings), Hargitay posted a series of selfies, including one with Swift's longtime best, Selena Gomez, on Thursday, reminiscing about the concert.

Mariska Hargitay eras tour selfie

Instagram/Mariska Hargitay

"Still in the afterglow of the most magical night. Deepest gratitude to @taylorswift for your poetry and wisdom," reads the caption. "You inspire us and connect us to our #delicate tenderness, joy, hope, and strength—and most of all, our wish to live and love courageously. Thank you, Taylor, for all you do and all you are."

There you have it: the real-life Olivia Benson is a fan of Taylor Swift, the cat-mom of another famous Olivia Benson. It's a full-circle Swiftie moment that feels so right.

Related Articles
Kylie Jenner
Kylie Jenner Celebrated Her Birthday in a Sheer Bikini
Cindy Crawford Women's Guild Cedars-Sinai Annual Luncheon
Cindy Crawford’s Lakeside Lounge Outfits Included a Peekaboo White Bikini
NEWS: Karli Kloss Was Spotted Supporting Former Friend Taylor Swift at The Eras Tour
Karlie Kloss Was Spotted Supporting Former Friend Taylor Swift at L.A.’s Last Eras Tour Stop
Megan Rapinoe
Megan Rapinoe Officially Said Goodbye to the USWNT With a Heartbreaking Instagram Post
taylor swift sofi stadium eras tour
Taylor Swift Just Announced That ‘1989 (Taylor’s Version)’ Will Be Her Next Re-Recorded Album
Meghan Markle at Taylor Swift Eras Tour
Meghan Markle "Jumped Out of Her Chair" to Sing "You Belong With Me" at Taylor Swift's Concert
Taylor Swift Wore the Easiest, Multi-Seasonal Bodysuit and I Found 5 Spot-On Lookalikes
Taylor Swift Wore the Easy, Casual Wardrobe Staple That Defies Seasons
Cameron Diaz Avaline Whole Foods
Cameron Diaz Celebrated a Major Milestone With a Little Breaking and Entering
Selena Gomez Gracie Sister golden Globes 2023
Selena Gomez and Her Little Sister Gracie Had the Sweetest Girls' Night Out at the Eras Tour
Kourtney Kardashian
Kourtney Kardashian Paired Her Red-Hot Bikini With the Sweetest Message For Her Son
Taylor Swift
Tiffany Haddish, Cameron Diaz, and Zoe Saldaña Shimmered Together at the Eras Tour
taylor swift meeting alicia keys son eras tour
Taylor Swift Penned the Sweetest Note to Alicia Keys’s Son When Meeting Him at the Eras Tour
Emma Stone haircut
Emma Stone Chopped Four Inches Off Her Hair
Halle Berry IG
Halle Berry's Natural Hair Was a "Sunday Serve"
Barbie Movie
'Barbie’ Is Officially the First Billion-Dollar Movie Solely Directed by a Woman
Channing Tatum
Channing Tatum Wore an "Anti-Hero" Dad Shirt to Taylor Swift's Concert