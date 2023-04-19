Beauty Hair Hair Products & Tools Marisa Tomei’s Secret Weapon for Concealing Gray Hair Is 30% Off for InStyle Readers Only The root cover-up stick gives results that last for days, shoppers say. By Ruby McAuliffe Ruby McAuliffe Instagram Ruby McAuliffe is an associate commerce fashion writer at InStyle and Shape. She covers shopping trends surrounding style, beauty, and celebrity. Before joining the InStyle and Shape teams, she was a commerce reporter at the New York Post. InStyle's editorial guidelines Published on April 19, 2023 @ 04:00AM Pin Share Tweet Email We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more. Photo: Getty Images/ Style Edit/ InStyle Gray hair is a part of life, and there are tons of products on the market to combat it. Knowing where to start can become overwhelming and straight up confusing — do you opt for a mask or go with a serum? What about a classic shampoo? If you want to take the easy route, you can lean on Style Edit’s fool-proof Instant Root Cover-Up Stick. The cream-to-powder, dual-ended product deposits waxless color anywhere you need an extra fill, such as your hairline, roots, and even eyebrows. Simply apply where needed using the precise application tip and blend with the attached sponge. Best of all, the advanced formula locks in color and shine without leaving any sticky residue. Right now, InStyle readers can snag the top-rated Root Cover-Up Stick for 30 percent off with code INSTYLE30 on Style Edit’s website and Amazon, bringing its price point down to just $25. Style Edit Shop now: $25 with code INSTYLE30 (Originally $36); styleedit.com and amazon.com Style Edit Shop now: $25 with code INSTYLE30 (Originally $36); styleedit.com and amazon.com The water and sweat resistant stick comes in a range of colors such as black, dark brown, medium brown, and light brown to give you the perfect shade match. The brand says the color will stay put until your following shampooing and won’t transfer onto clothes or skin. Better yet, it’s travel-friendly, so you can take it on the go. Not only is Style Edit’s Instant Root Cover-Up Stick on sale and a must-have gray hair staple, but actress Marisa Tomei also swears by it. “I have a little thing for my grays, which is fine for the ripe old age of 57,” Tomei said in a Vogue Beauty Secrets video. She dabbed a bit of the product sporadically across her hairline, and the color payoff was noticeable immediately, creating the illusion of thicker and more even-toned hair. Shoppers are just as in love with the product, saying it’s the “best cover up yet,” and claiming it’s a “game-changer.” One reviewer even said it “covers the area for days” while another echoed the same sentiment, saying it “didn’t rub off on [their] pillows” while sleeping. To really drive your Style Edit root cover-up home, you can also add the brand’s two other hero products to your cart using the same InStyle exclusive discount. The Root Touch-Up Powder is directly applied onto the roots using the included puff, while the Root Concealer Touch-Up Spray with over 8,600 perfect ratings is misted onto the desired areas. Whether you opt for Marisa Tomei’s Root Cover-Up Stick alone or tack on the other two best-selling products, you won’t be disappointed. Just remember to use code INSTYLE30 at checkout for max savings. Style Edit Shop now: $25 with code INSTYLE30 (Originally $36); styleedit.com and amazon.com Style Edit Shop now: $25 with code INSTYLE30 (Originally $36); styleedit.com and amazon.com Style Edit Shop now: $25 with code INSTYLE30 (Originally $36); styleedit.com and amazon.com Style Edit Shop now: $21 with code INSTYLE30 (Originally $30); styleedit.com and amazon.com Shop More InStyle-Approved Picks An “Incredibly Flattering” Sleeveless Mini Dress Is on Sale for $31 at Amazon This Durable Nail Polish Top Coat Stays Chip-Free So Long, Shoppers Are “Bored” of Their Existing Color I Tried the Comfy, $16 Amazon Skirt Loved by 60,000+ Shoppers, and It’s Perfect for Spring