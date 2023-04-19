Marisa Tomei’s Secret Weapon for Concealing Gray Hair Is 30% Off for InStyle Readers Only

Gray hair is a part of life, and there are tons of products on the market to combat it. Knowing where to start can become overwhelming and straight up confusing — do you opt for a mask or go with a serum? What about a classic shampoo? If you want to take the easy route, you can lean on Style Edit’s fool-proof Instant Root Cover-Up Stick.

The cream-to-powder, dual-ended product deposits waxless color anywhere you need an extra fill, such as your hairline, roots, and even eyebrows. Simply apply where needed using the precise application tip and blend with the attached sponge. Best of all, the advanced formula locks in color and shine without leaving any sticky residue. Right now, InStyle readers can snag the top-rated Root Cover-Up Stick for 30 percent off with code INSTYLE30 on Style Edit’s website and Amazon, bringing its price point down to just $25.

Style Edit

Shop now: $25 with code INSTYLE30 (Originally $36); styleedit.com and amazon.com

Style Edit

Shop now: $25 with code INSTYLE30 (Originally $36); styleedit.com and amazon.com

The water and sweat resistant stick comes in a range of colors such as black, dark brown, medium brown, and light brown to give you the perfect shade match. The brand says the color will stay put until your following shampooing and won’t transfer onto clothes or skin. Better yet, it’s travel-friendly, so you can take it on the go.

Not only is Style Edit’s Instant Root Cover-Up Stick on sale and a must-have gray hair staple, but actress Marisa Tomei also swears by it. “I have a little thing for my grays, which is fine for the ripe old age of 57,” Tomei said in a Vogue Beauty Secrets video. She dabbed a bit of the product sporadically across her hairline, and the color payoff was noticeable immediately, creating the illusion of thicker and more even-toned hair.

Shoppers are just as in love with the product, saying it’s the “best cover up yet,” and claiming it’s a “game-changer.” One reviewer even said it “covers the area for days” while another echoed the same sentiment, saying it “didn’t rub off on [their] pillows” while sleeping.

To really drive your Style Edit root cover-up home, you can also add the brand’s two other hero products to your cart using the same InStyle exclusive discount. The Root Touch-Up Powder is directly applied onto the roots using the included puff, while the Root Concealer Touch-Up Spray with over 8,600 perfect ratings is misted onto the desired areas.

Whether you opt for Marisa Tomei’s Root Cover-Up Stick alone or tack on the other two best-selling products, you won’t be disappointed. Just remember to use code INSTYLE30 at checkout for max savings.

Style Edit

Shop now: $25 with code INSTYLE30 (Originally $36); styleedit.com and amazon.com

Style Edit

Shop now: $25 with code INSTYLE30 (Originally $36); styleedit.com and amazon.com

Style Edit

Shop now: $25 with code INSTYLE30 (Originally $36); styleedit.com and amazon.com

Style Edit

Shop now: $21 with code INSTYLE30 (Originally $30); styleedit.com and amazon.com

