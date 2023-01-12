I’m a Serum-Obsessed Editor, and This Peptide-Packed Option Takes the Cake for Reducing Fine Lines

I have what may be considered a serum obsession. While I love skincare products in general, and am always first in line to try the latest and greatest product, serums always rise to the top in my skincare routine. To that end, I’m always on the hunt for serums that will provide a few targeted benefits for my skin — namely, intense hydration, a plumped-up glow, and the reduction of wrinkles and fine lines. I found all of that in spades with Mario Badescu Super Peptide Serum.

I’ve long been a fan of Mario Badescu’s Drying Lotion and Super Collagen Mask, so I was definitely excited to add this serum to my skincare routine. For starters, it contains a powerful blend of peptides that help to reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles. A sodium hyaluronate complex with two different weights of hyaluronic acid provides an intense boost of hydration, which I definitely appreciate during the super-drying winter months. Finally, a blend of extracts, botanicals, and antioxidants — like green tea, St. John’s Wort, sage, aloe vera, chamomile, yarrow, and willow bark — help to smooth, rejuvenate and soothe.

Ulta

Shop now: $45; amazon.com and ulta.com

Much to my chagrin, I’ve started noticing more wrinkles on my neck and décolletage in the past few years, so I was especially curious to see the results of applying this serum in that area. I like to gently massage a dropper-full onto my neck and chest daily after getting out of the shower, while my skin is still damp. (Hot tip: I also swipe the excess serum off the dropper directly onto my chest and tap it into my skin so I don’t waste a single drop.) Within only a couple weeks of use, I already noticed a decrease in the severity of my fine lines in both the mirror and photos. It’s an added bonus that my face is also looking plumper, bouncier, and more hydrated.

Plenty of reviewers love the peptide-packed serum, too, saying it made skin look “youthful,” “so much healthier,” and that it helps skin feel “so balanced.” Other reviewers pointed out that it “absorbs quickly” and gives skin “great bounce.”

Since I started using the Mario Badescu Super Peptide Serum, my skin has consistently looked and felt better than before. Trite? Perhaps. But it’s the honest truth when it comes to this miraculous little bottle. While I’m okay with Botox being on the horizon, especially as I approach my 43rd birthday, I’m still trying to stave it off as long as possible — and Mario Badescu is definitely helping me achieve my goal.