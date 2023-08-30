I Swear by This Now-$20 Night Cream From a Martha Stewart-Used Brand for Plump, Pillowy Soft Skin

Snag this early Labor Day deal on the formula shoppers say "feels like a dream."

By
Kyra Surgent
Kyra Surgent is an Amazon Ecommerce Writer for InStyle. 
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on August 30, 2023

We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more.

Let’s be real: I’d feel lucky to look half as good as Martha Stewart does when I’m 82 years old. So, I’m starting early by investing in nourishing skincare products that prevent and reduce inevitable signs of aging; and naturally, I rely on Stewart’s go-to beauty brand, Mario Badescu. While the brand is a treasure trove of high quality picks, my personal favorite product is the Seaweed Night Cream that just so happens to be on sale for $20 right now.

I slather the formula onto my face before bed, and I wake up with a plumper, smoother, and brighter complexion that feels softer than ever before. While the rich cream deeply hydrates, I don’t have to worry about it transferring onto my pillow — it immediately melts into my skin for a lightweight, barely-there feel. Its seemingly magic formula is made with seaweed, as its name suggests, to smooth out wrinkles and moisturize your complexion, and collagen to increase your skin’s elasticity. It’s suitable for all skin types and works wonders on my combination skin when I apply it nightly.   

Mario Badescu Seaweed Night Cream

Mario Badescu Seaweed Night Cream

MARIO BADESCU

I’m certainly not the only fan of the Mario Badescu Seaweed Night Cream — more than 2,000 shoppers purchased it in the past month alone, according to Amazon. One 58-year-old reviewer with dry skin said they wake up “glowing and moisturized” thanks to the product, adding that they “will be a customer for life.” A different person said the cream “feels like a dream on [their] face” and makes their skin “feel so soft.” And, someone with a “very sensitive and dry” complexion said within a week of use, their skin felt “fresher” and “plumped,” and they “looked 10 years younger.” 

Many reviewers also compared the now-$20 cream to pricier alternatives. One customer said it’s “just like La Mer;” and another shopper who “previously used La Mer, which broke the bank at $175 a container,” said the product “works just as well, if not better.” They even went on to call the cream “heaven in a container.” Not sold yet? Take it from one shopper with sensitive, mature skin who said if they had to choose products “to use on a deserted island,” then “this would make the cut.”     

Head to Amazon to shop the Mario Badescu Seaweed Night Cream while it’s still on sale, and browse through additional products from the brand, below. 

