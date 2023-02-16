The Designer Behind the Most Stylish Button-Downs in Paris Launched a Collection at J.Crew

When you picture a French woman, she’s probably garnished with all the clichéd things, including (but not limited to) a trench coat, tousled tresses, non-stretch denim, and an oversized button-down shirt — likely created by Parisian designer Marie Marot. If you strive for that French-girl look, you’re going to want to know this: Marot’s shirts are, right now, conveniently available at J.Crew.

Full disclosure: The collection has been out for a few months, but I can’t believe more people aren’t talking about it. Marie Marot’s namesake brand has pretty much been a go-to label for French women since its launch 10 years ago, being loved for its menswear-inspired pieces in high-quality materials — in particular, its button-up shirts. While the brand's website does offer shipping to the US, costs range between 35 and 50 euros (about $37 to $54 USD), and returning any product to Europe — as anyone who’s ever stood in line at a Fedex to be charged $150 will tell you — is not exactly an option. Hence, my excitement for the partnership.

This limited-edition collection includes four shirts in designs exclusive to J.Crew cut from premium cotton. In fact, the fabric comes from one of Europe's oldest mills, Thomas Mason, which has been producing shirts for well over two centuries. That means that the company has mastered both technique and quality, and are now known for producing the best shirts in the world. The J.Crew shirts come in macaron-colored hues — striped ones in blue and pink, and solid ones in a deeper blue and purple — all with white tuxedo-style collars and cuffs. You can snag them in sizes 00 to 24.

While I’m partial to one of the blue options as my wardrobe is void of loud hues, I might be changing my mind. I’m now considering the pink one, thanks to Olympia Gayot, the creative director of J.Crew, and the outfit inspo she posts on Instagram. Gayot seamlessly wears pink shirts like neutrals, pairing them with pants in a clashing bubblegum pink or vibrant yellow shades, in a way that feels equally fun and timeless and shows how versatile color can be.

One shopper who purchased all four of the shirts raved that they’re “well worth it.” “The details on the buttons and monogram on the sleeve are beautiful,” they wrote. “Fit is [true to size] but I sized up one because I wanted to achieve a slightly more oversized look. It does not look sloppy. Fabric is beautiful given it is a Thomas Mason fabric and the quality is excellent.”



You don’t need me to tell you this, but in case you need a reminder: Button-up shirts are a timeless wardrobe piece. They happen to pair perfectly with sweats for daytime Zoom calls, or, for a truly French look, be worn unbuttoned — sans bra — for date night. French style is all about "having few clothes, but the right ones," Marot told J.Crew. "It always starts with a shirt, jeans, a cashmere sweater, a suit, and loafers." And with a Marie Marot shirt, well, you’re almost there.

Snag the limited-edition shirts while you can — the rest of the collection, which included a blazer, trousers, loafers, and scarf are (unsurprisingly) sold out.

