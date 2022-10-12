Mariah Carey Layered a See-Through Bodycon Dress Over Nothing But a Black Thong

Mariah Carey is very clearly living her best life. Case in point? Just weeks after taking the stage in a whopping 132-carat (!) diamond butterfly necklace, the singer hit the streets of New York City in an entirely different statement-making look: all-sheer everything.

On Wednesday, Carey stepped out for an early morning stroll alongside her boyfriend, Bryan Tanaka, wearing black from head to toe. Taking a page from the Olsen twin style book, the pop diva sported a completely see-through halter-neck gown for the occasion (which featured strips of opaque and sheer horizontal stripes revealing a matching black thong below) layered underneath a simple duster sweater.

Mariah kept her accessories equally as muted — save for a Barbiecore-approved bubblegum phone case — by adding an oversized pair of black sunglasses and strappy black heels. She finished the look with a pair of silver hoop earrings and wore her caramel tresses styled in soft waves with a side part.

While Carey’s transitional outfit screamed fall, her outing came shortly after the singer revealed that she’s already looking forward to the holidays. On Sunday, the queen of Christmas announced the release date of her newest festive project, a children’s storybook titled The Christmas Princess, which will be available on November 1 and detail the Christmas chronicles of a “Little Mariah.”

“Even 'Little Mariah' thinks it's not time yet! Find out why she's so down and disheveled when my new Christmas fairytale comes out in November!” Carey tweeted along with an illustration from the book. “The Christmas Princess 🎄📖 Out 11/1.”

