Mariah Carey Layered a See-Through Bodycon Dress Over Nothing But a Black Thong

The queen of Christmas is taking fall by storm.

By
Averi Baudler
AveriBaudler
Averi Baudler
Averi is a Chicago-based news writer and has been at InStyle since 2022. She covers all of the latest happenings in the entertainment industry, focusing on celebrity style and breaking news.
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on October 12, 2022 @ 12:26PM
Mariah Carey Layered a See-Through Bodycon Dress Over Nothing But a Black Thong
Photo:

Backgrid

Mariah Carey is very clearly living her best life. Case in point? Just weeks after taking the stage in a whopping 132-carat (!) diamond butterfly necklace, the singer hit the streets of New York City in an entirely different statement-making look: all-sheer everything.

On Wednesday, Carey stepped out for an early morning stroll alongside her boyfriend, Bryan Tanaka, wearing black from head to toe. Taking a page from the Olsen twin style book, the pop diva sported a completely see-through halter-neck gown for the occasion (which featured strips of opaque and sheer horizontal stripes revealing a matching black thong below) layered underneath a simple duster sweater.

Mariah kept her accessories equally as muted — save for a Barbiecore-approved bubblegum phone case — by adding an oversized pair of black sunglasses and strappy black heels. She finished the look with a pair of silver hoop earrings and wore her caramel tresses styled in soft waves with a side part.

While Carey’s transitional outfit screamed fall, her outing came shortly after the singer revealed that she’s already looking forward to the holidays. On Sunday, the queen of Christmas announced the release date of her newest festive project, a children’s storybook titled The Christmas Princess, which will be available on November 1 and detail the Christmas chronicles of a “Little Mariah.”

“Even 'Little Mariah' thinks it's not time yet! Find out why she's so down and disheveled when my new Christmas fairytale comes out in November!” Carey tweeted along with an illustration from the book. “The Christmas Princess 🎄📖 Out 11/1.”

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
Zendaya
Zendaya Layered a Completely See-Through Catsuit Over Nothing But Black Short Shorts
vanessa hudgens black top wavy hair
Vanessa Hudgens's 2022 Coachella Outfits Are All Giving Mariah Carey
Christina Aguilera
Christina Aguilera Accessorized the Sexiest Version of Armor With Latex Chaps and Fishnet Tights
Mariah Carey Global Citizens Festival Bedazzled Gown
Mariah Carey Paired Her Bedazzled Sheer Gown With a 132-Carat Diamond Butterfly Necklace
Billie Eilish with chin-length platinum blonde hair and bangs
16 '90s Hairstyles That Are Back For Fall
Celebrity Maternity Style
48 Times Celebs Gave Us Major Maternity Outfit Inspiration
TK Celebrity Looks That Have Us Saying Yes to Tights
39 Chic Celebrity Looks That Have Us Saying Yes to Tights
Best Hair Clips for Thick Hair
The Best Hair Clips for Thick Hair, According to Celebrity Hairstylists
These 16 Blazers Will Make You Look Sharp, No Matter Your Style
These 22 Blazers Will Instantly Elevate Any Outfit
Best Maxi Dresses
Ditch The Minis For These 12 Comfy, Flowy Maxi Dresses
16 Questionable '00s Trends That Have, Unfortunately, Returned
26 Questionable '00s Trends That Have, Unfortunately, Returned
Olivia Palermo Outfits
Olivia Palermo's Best Looks Ever
Shapewear
The 17 Best Shapewear Pieces You'll Actually Want to Wear
Kate Middleton
A Look Back Kate Middleton's Style Through the Years
September 16, 2016
100 Reasons Why Taylor Swift Is a Street Style Pro
IS_020122_StateoftheArts_Fashion_1x1
63 Black-Owned Brands to Shop All Year Round