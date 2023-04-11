Mariah Carey Paired a Cropped Prada Logo Tank Top With the Tallest Stilettos

Tell me about it, stud.

By
Julia Meehan
Julia Meehan
Julia Meehan is a writer reporting on all things fashion and entertainment.
Published on April 11, 2023 @ 11:40AM
Mariah Carey
Photo:

Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Mariah Carey is the unapologetic queen of Christmas, but the megastar is about to add another to her repertoire: empress of stilettos. Case in point? Her sexy-yet-edgy look was textbook Sandy from Grease, particularly one look that included all-black everything paired with sky-high heels.

While Mariah is no stranger to stilettos — she’s got plenty — today's swap out her Christian Louboutin silk bow stilettos or her sparkly custom peep-toe pumps for a pair of black vertigo-inducing platform heels. On Monday, the singer was spotted in Los Angeles sporting eye-catching platforms with a cropped Prada logo tank top layered over a matching cami and Mugler leggings. She topped off the retro-inspired ensemble with a thick black lace-up belt and a sleek, cropped leather jacket.

Adding her signature touch of glam, Mariah accessorized with oversized dark-brown sunglasses and diamond drop earrings, as well as a lollipop. She styled her glamorous hair with her go-to bouncy waves and combined rosy cheeks with glossy, pink lips.

Just last month, Mariah celebrated her week-long birthday festivities in a tropical paradise that included making a splash from her yacht and lounging on pool floats. Taking in every second of the tropical getaway with her boyfriend, Bryan Tanaka, Mariah sported not one but two wetsuits, proving that they can make for an alluring swimwear accessory. 

Mariah Carey wetsuit lok
Instagram/MariahCarey.

"On a lazy river in the aqua water … now playing “Cruise Control” 3x on repeat! haaa ! Love you Lambs!!!!🦋❤️🐑," she captioned the Instagram reel full of nautical snaps with her hit song "Cruise Control" playing in the background.

