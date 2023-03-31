Mariah Carey Paired Her Lime Green String Bikini With a Matching Wetsuit

As everyone's favorite multi-hyphenate queen, Mariah Carey is not only the patron saint of Christmas and the creator of the '90s midriff reveal, but also the songbird supreme of vocals. And, as of late, the slayer of wetsuits.

On Thursday, Mimi's latest look proved that a wetsuit can make for an alluring swimwear accessory, as she continued to celebrate her week-long birthday festivities in a tropical paradise. Sharing an Instagram reel full of nautical snaps with her hit song "Cruise Control" playing the background, the pop star was seen lounging on a pool float while sporting an itty-bitty, triangle-shaped string bikini top in lime green.

Taking in every second of the tropical getaway with her boyfriend, Bryan Tanaka (seen giving her a smooch in the video), she paired her string bikini with a plunging black wetsuit with bright green detailing that matched her tiny two-piece. Gold hoops and Prada sunglasses accessorized Mariah’s warm-weather look, and she wore her waist-skimming brown hair pulled back into a high ponytail.

"On a lazy river in the aqua water… now playing “Cruise Control” 3x on repeat! haaa ! Love you Lambs!!!!🦋❤️🐑," she captioned the reel.

In case you missed it, Mariah's post comes four days after she celebrated her 54th birthday with a jump from her yacht. On Monday, she posted a video of herself making a splash at 3:27 p.m. on March 27th, sporting another wetsuit — this time, a fuchsia pink one with black piping and a black string bikini top.