Mariah Carey's Version of an LBD Included a Plunging Neckline and Two Leg Slits

It's that time of year again: Mariah Carey's moment to shine. Once Thanksgiving ends and the holiday season begins, the icon is the first person we look to for a little festive inspiration. And the queen of Christmas has spoken: ditch the sparkles and reach for your little black dress this season.

Carey was spotted in New York City heading into a taping of The Late Show with Stephen Colbert wearing the sexiest LBD that included a plunging neckline (with a lace bra peeking out), a leather belted midsection, and not one, but two leg slits. She added a little shimmer back in by pairing the floor-sweeping frock with rhinestone pointy-toe Miu Miu pumps and matching hoop earrings. The singer completed the glam look with black oversized, diva-esque shades. Her caramel hair was pulled into a high, bouncy ponytail but slicked down in the front.

The late show appearance comes after Carey stole the show in the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade. Of course the performer closed out the parade, ushering in Christmas with her massive holiday hit, "All I Want for Christmas Is You." She shared the moment with her two kids, Monroe and Moroccan, whom she shares with ex-husband Nick Cannon. The 11-year-old twins popped up behind their famous mom in giant gift boxes and provided backup vocals and dance moves.

Carey shared a carousel of snaps from the big event to her Instagram and gave her kids a shoutout in the caption. "Happy Thanksgiving!!!🍁," she wrote alongside the gallery. "Grateful and so proud of my beautiful kids Roc and Roe, grateful for the lambily [her fans are affectionately called 'Lambs'] and for the precious moments in life. ❤️❤️❤️ Now it’s reaaaallly time!!! 🎄🎅🏼."

