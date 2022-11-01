Mariah Carey Ushered in the Holiday Season the Only Way She Knows How

When the clock strikes midnight on Halloween, we officially enter the holiday season as we gear up to celebrate Thanksgiving, Hanukkah, Christmas, etc. And when you think of the holidays, several things come to mind. Namely, delicious food, festive decorations, and, of course, Mariah Carey (aka the queen of Christmas) who very much understood the assignment by marking the overturning of seasons with the funniest Instagram reel.

Carey started the video by referencing Halloween in a black latex bodysuit, thigh-high boots, and a witch hat as she peddled on her Peloton bike against a spooky woods backdrop and creepy music. The days of October fluttered around the singer with black bat wings and she let out a witchy laugh. When November 1 flew in front of her, the video cut to Carey in a red velvet, faux fur-trimmed dress and bouncy caramel curls as she sang "it's time" in her signature whistle-tone register. The camera then panned out to show Carey riding a reindeer over the beginning of her famous Christmas hit "All I Want For Christmas Is You."

"IT’S TIIIIIIIIME!!!!!!!! 🎄🎉❤️#MariahSZN," she captioned the reel. Her friends dropped in the comments section to show their excitement for the holiday season. Andy Cohen left hand-clapping emojis, while Paris Hilton commented heart eyes.

The star has been preparing for the yuletide festivities since earlier this month when she announced special holiday shows that will be taking place in New York City and Toronto in December. "It's almost time NEW YORK + TORONTO!! 🎉💖," she wrote alongside a poster that captured her holding a mic in a sparkly red dress. "Come celebrate Christmas with me this December! lil' excited to be back on stage and get festive with everybody!! 🎅🦌🎄"

