Beauty Beauty Products & Tools Now You Can Bathe Like Mariah Carey, Just in Time for the Holidays Shower like a diva. Published on November 23, 2022 @ 10:38AM Mariah Carey is the queen of Christmas, and she doesn't want you to forget it — even while you're taking a bath. That's why the five-time Grammy Award-winning singer collaborated with Unilever's Find Your Happy Place to create three limited-edition six-piece sets just in time for the holidays. Mariah Carey Ushered in the Holiday Season the Only Way She Knows How Cozy in Cashmere Courtesy. To shop: $15; walmart.com The Cozy in Cashmere collection — which boasts notes of warm vanilla, whipped cream, sandalwood, and cashmere musk — includes a scented candle, bath and shower gel, body lotion, foaming hand wash, hand cream, and fine fragrance mist — all of which are priced at $10 or less (however, the gift set is $15). Home for the Holidays Courtesy. To shop: $15; walmart.com Expect to breathe in a comforting blend of nutmeg, pumpkin puree, and spiced chai for the Home for the Holidays set. This collection includes a foaming bath bomb rather than a fragrance mist. Winter Wonderland Courtesy. To shop: $10; walmart.com Finally, Winter Wonderland offers a gorgeous mix of crushed candy cane, sugared snow, and of course, a little mistletoe. Enjoy a scented candle, body lotion, hand cream, bath bomb, hand wash, and bath & shower gel. All three of Mariah Carey's Find Your Happy Place sets are available now at Walmart.