Now You Can Bathe Like Mariah Carey, Just in Time for the Holidays

Shower like a diva.

By
Kayla Greaves
Kayla Greaves is the Executive Beauty Editor for InStyle, overseeing all beauty coverage on the site. She has previously held positions at HuffPost and Bustle.
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on November 23, 2022 @ 10:38AM
Mariah Carey is the queen of Christmas, and she doesn't want you to forget it — even while you're taking a bath.

That's why the five-time Grammy Award-winning singer collaborated with Unilever's Find Your Happy Place to create three limited-edition six-piece sets just in time for the holidays.

Cozy in Cashmere

Cozy in Cashmere
To shop: $15; walmart.com

The Cozy in Cashmere collection — which boasts notes of warm vanilla, whipped cream, sandalwood, and cashmere musk —  includes a scented candle, bath and shower gel, body lotion, foaming hand wash, hand cream, and fine fragrance mist — all of which are priced at $10 or less (however, the gift set is $15).

Home for the Holidays

Home for the Holidays
To shop: $15; walmart.com

Expect to breathe in a comforting blend of nutmeg, pumpkin puree, and spiced chai for the Home for the Holidays set. This collection includes a foaming bath bomb rather than a fragrance mist.

Winter Wonderland

Winter Wonderland
To shop: $10; walmart.com

Finally, Winter Wonderland offers a gorgeous mix of crushed candy cane, sugared snow, and of course, a little mistletoe. Enjoy a scented candle, body lotion, hand cream, bath bomb, hand wash, and bath & shower gel.

All three of Mariah Carey's Find Your Happy Place sets are available now at Walmart.

