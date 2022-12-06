Mariah Carey Had a Major Fashion Emergency On Stage

Mariah Carey puts the glamour in glamorous, but even the queen of sparkles (and Christmas) has wardrobe malfunctions. While performing at Moët & Chandon's holiday event on Monday, the pop icon had a fashion emergency on stage, involving one strap of her black dress.

For the festive party, Carey wore a silk gown (and lots of diamonds) with a thigh-high leg slit and chain-link straps, one of which broke mid-performance. Luckily, her glam team was close by to do an immediate repair (in front of the audience), and as any seasoned performer knows, the show must go on. Carey did just that and continued singing as her glam squad performed the fashion surgery. The moment was captured by Carey's hairstylist Danielle Priano who shared the video on Instagram.

"When @mariahcarey dress breaks on stage she does a little impromptu freestyle! Like why not?!," she captioned the clip.

The singer also addressed the faux pas on her Instagram Story. "My gosh, it was very, very close to being a full-on scandal but we made it work," she said while looking at her reflection in a mirror. "This part broke — came untethered I should say — but we got it back and everybody was super professional."

She added, "It is what it was, it's nothing great. "But let me just tell you this — we made it."

The star-studded holiday bash took place at the Lincoln Center in New York City and was attended by Emily Ratajkowski, AnnaSophia Robb, Alexa Demie, Taylor Russell, Sienna Miller, and more.