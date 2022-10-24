Mariah Carey and Her 11-Year-Old Daughter Monroe Twin with Matching Super-Sized Curls

"Hair Extravaganzas."

By
Alicia Brunker
Alicia Brunker

Alicia Brunker is a freelance writer who covers celebrity, royal, and fashion news for InStyle.com. She joined InStyle's digital team in 2017, and previously contributed to ELLE, T: The New York Times Style Magazine, and WWD.

Published on October 24, 2022
Mariah Carey Monroe
Photo:

@mariahcarey/Instagram

Move over Gwyneth and Apple, Reese and Ava, because there's a new lookalike mother-daughter pairing that just arrived on the scene: Mariah Carey and Monroe Cannon.  

On Saturday night, Mariah and her 11-year-old daughter Monroe, aka "Roe Roe Diva," showed off their twinning style with coordinating outfits and super-sized curls. In a photo shared to Twitter, Mariah and Monroe both had their hair braided in cornrows in the front, and in the back, voluminous natural curls cascaded from behind. "Mom/Daughter Duo Hair Extravaganza," Mariah captioned the snapshot, adding the hashtag #TheHairTails."

For their looks, Mariah opted for an LBD with a tulle ruffled hem, which she accessorized with an oversized belt, a crochet sweater shrug, and jewel-encrusted stilettos. Monroe, on the other hand, wore a sequined skirt with a black leather jacket on top and Converse paired with black sheer knee-high socks.

Fans were quick to point out the resemblance between Mariah and her preteen daughter. "Mini Mimi," wrote one social media user, while another commented, "mariah really said copy and paste!" A third added, "Twins for sure."

Carey followed up the mother-daughter hair moment with a very important announcement on Instagram. The queen of Christmas will put on two holiday-themed shows — one in Toronto, one in New York City — this December. "It's almost time NEW YORK + TORONTO!! 🎉💖 Come celebrate Christmas with me this December!" Mariah wrote to her Lambily. "lil' excited lil' excited to be back on stage and get festive with everybody!! 🎅🦌🎄."

