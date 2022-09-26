Mariah Carey Paired Her Bedazzled Sheer Gown With a 132-Carat Diamond Butterfly Necklace

Mariah Carey is spreading her wings — in the form of a 132-carat (!!) diamond butterfly. Over the weekend, the '90s self-proclaimed diva, performed at the 2022 Global Citizens festival in a very sparkly look that included a special piece from her line with Chopard Jewelry.

Carey took to the stage in a completely bedazzled, strapless gown with a sweetheart neckline and sheer skirt. The look also gave a nod to her 1997 song, "Butterfly" with a giant butterfly pendant from the Mariah Carey x Chopard collection, which contained over 130-carats of diamonds. She paired the white gold necklace with a matching ring and earrings from the designer and finished off the look with a stunning cuff bracelet.

Carey let the bling do the talking, opting for simple glam (which included a glossy lip, of course) and deeply-parted, tousled waves.

The icon recently celebrated the 25th anniversary of "Butterfly," but it wasn't the only piece of work she honored during the festival. She teamed up with Jadakiss and Styles P to perform the remix of "We Belong Together" for the first time in 17 years. “I have some special friends as well. And I thought it would be nice since we’re in the New York area to relive the splendor,” she told the audience during the concert in Central Park, before being joined by the two rappers. “I have a couple friends who are native New Yorkers.”