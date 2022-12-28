Mariah Carey’s Boxing Day Attire Included a Sexy Column Dress in the Most Festive Print

The queen of Christmas's final look of the season.

By
Averi Baudler
AveriBaudler
Averi Baudler
Averi is a Chicago-based news writer and has been at InStyle since 2022. She covers all of the latest happenings in the entertainment industry, focusing on celebrity style and breaking news.
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on December 28, 2022 @ 11:27AM
mariah carey boxing day instagram
Photo:

Getty Images

With another Christmas come and gone, it seems Mariah Carey’s reign as the unofficial queen of Christmas is (unfortunately) over for the year — and what better way to finish out the season than with one final festive look?

On Monday, the singer shared a trio of photos on Instagram detailing her best Boxing Day glam captioned, “Happy Boxing Day! ❄️🎄❤️ (Every day is a celebration! 🎉🎉🎁).” Calling on multiple holiday outfit staples for the occasion, the first slide showed Carey cozying up next to her longtime boyfriend Bryan Tanaka wearing a red plaid column dress paired with a black off-the-shoulder velvet shawl. The post’s second slide gave followers a better look at Mariah’s strapless, floor-length gown (which featured gold patches on the chest and hip) as she posed alongside her 11-year-old twins she shares with ex-husband Nick Cannon, Monroe and Moroccan.

Stunning silver drop earrings and a smattering of silver rings and bracelets accessorized Carey’s look, and she tied her hair up into a voluminous curled ponytail — complete with a deep side part and a glitzy bow — to finish her ensemble. 

Carey’s post follows another successful holiday season for the star who recently broke streaming records yet again. On Dec. 24, the singer’s hit Christmas single “All I want for Christmas Is You” broke the record for the song with the most single-day streams on Spotify’s global chart with 21.273 million streams, Vulture reports. The honor not only marked the fourth time Carey has broken the record since its 1994 release, but it offically bumped Adele’s hit “Easy on Me” down to the number two spot.

Related Articles
Jennifer Lopez
Jennifer Lopez's Christmas Outfit Included the Perfect Pair of Holiday Heels
Kylie Jenner
Kylie Jenner and Stormi Wore Matching Gowns to the Kardashian Christmas Eve Party
Kate Middleton
Kate Middleton Put a Party-Ready Spin on the Classic Cardigan
Zendaya
Zendaya Just Debuted a New Bob in This Season's Hottest Hair Color
10 Outrageous Outfits Dua Lipa Wore in 2022
10 Outrageous Trends Dua Lipa Basically Invented in 2022
Queen Letizia of Spain
Queen Letizia Wore Two Very Different Monochromatic Looks
Kylie Jenner
Kylie Jenner Layered a Completely See-Through Maxidress Over a Black Bra and Low-Waisted Underwear
Bella Hadid denim skirt Instagram
Bella Hadid Paired the Lowest-Rise Denim Skirt With Knee-High Boots
Kendall Jenner LACMA 2022
Kendall Jenner Paired an Itty-Bitty Bra Top With Nothing But High-Waisted Blue Jeans
Michelle Obama White Cargo Pants IG
Michelle Obama Paired Silky Cargo Pants With an Oversized Blazer and a Super-Voluminous Ponytail
Dua Lipa Addams Family Shirt
Dua Lipa Embraced 'Wednesday'-core With an 'Addams Family' Graphic Tee
Kim Kardashian Lacma Art and Film Gala
Kim Kardashian Quite Literally Looked Back at 2022 In a Throwback Thong Bikini Selfie
Hailey Bieber Vivienne Westwood Corset Dress Instagram
Hailey Bieber's Holiday Dress Was Equal Parts Figure Skater and Pirate Captain
Mindy Kaling white dress Instagram
Mindy Kaling Embraced Taking Fashion Risks With a Cut-Out Dress and Matching Ivory Blazer
Sydney Sweeney 'Euphoria' FYC event
Sydney Sweeney Wore a 'Wednesday'-Inspired Blazer and Minidress While Reuniting With the 'Euphoria' Cast
Kendall Jenner Mason Disick Bar Mitzvah
Kendall Jenner’s Romantic LBD Had a Plunging Lace Neckline and Puffy Cap Sleeves