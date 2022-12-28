Mariah Carey’s Boxing Day Attire Included a Sexy Column Dress in the Most Festive Print

With another Christmas come and gone, it seems Mariah Carey’s reign as the unofficial queen of Christmas is (unfortunately) over for the year — and what better way to finish out the season than with one final festive look?

On Monday, the singer shared a trio of photos on Instagram detailing her best Boxing Day glam captioned, “Happy Boxing Day! ❄️🎄❤️ (Every day is a celebration! 🎉🎉🎁).” Calling on multiple holiday outfit staples for the occasion, the first slide showed Carey cozying up next to her longtime boyfriend Bryan Tanaka wearing a red plaid column dress paired with a black off-the-shoulder velvet shawl. The post’s second slide gave followers a better look at Mariah’s strapless, floor-length gown (which featured gold patches on the chest and hip) as she posed alongside her 11-year-old twins she shares with ex-husband Nick Cannon, Monroe and Moroccan.

Stunning silver drop earrings and a smattering of silver rings and bracelets accessorized Carey’s look, and she tied her hair up into a voluminous curled ponytail — complete with a deep side part and a glitzy bow — to finish her ensemble.

Carey’s post follows another successful holiday season for the star who recently broke streaming records yet again. On Dec. 24, the singer’s hit Christmas single “All I want for Christmas Is You” broke the record for the song with the most single-day streams on Spotify’s global chart with 21.273 million streams, Vulture reports. The honor not only marked the fourth time Carey has broken the record since its 1994 release, but it offically bumped Adele’s hit “Easy on Me” down to the number two spot.