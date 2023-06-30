Margot Robbie’s Vintage Versace Look Included a Turtleneck and a Boxy Skirt

ICYMI: Margot Robbie is taking the cake for the greatest fashion press tour, maybe ever. Whether it be the tarmac of an airport or a pink carpet event, the multi-hyphenate treats every outing like it’s her own life-sized dollhouse. And without a doubt, today's look was Barbie-approved.

Attending a Barbie fan event in Sydney, Australia, on Friday, Margot committed to the Barbie girl bit again. Slaying, per usual, she wore a vintage-inspired look comprised of a baby pink cable-knit turtleneck with a cropped silhouette and a matching metallic pleated miniskirt from Versace’s Fall/Winter 1994 collection. A pair of optic white-heeled Medusa ‘95 loafers with gold detailing, fuchsia ankle socks, and a coordinating pair of white retro round sunglasses rounded out the pretty-in-pink look.

On the beauty front, the Barbie star opted for the classic “Faux-Out” glamour with a voluminous, fluffy blowout, a shimmery eyeshadow, and a glossy lip.

Just hours later, Margot arrived at the Barbie celebration party at the Museum of Contemporary Art taking the fashion press tour to new heights. Reminding us all, once again, Margot is a Barbie girl in a Barbie world, she slipped into a major disco girl-inspired 'fit by the legendary fashion house. The Studio 54-inspired look included a bubblegum pink metal mesh minidress with a bustier-style bodice and a flirty skirt.

Getty Images

But the best part, however, was the plastic, peep-toe heels, which mimicked Barbie's perfectly arched feet. A glossy pink manicure and a shimmery pink eyeshadow skillfully matched her party dress.

