Margot Robbie Slipped into a Slinky Versace Gown While Walking the 'Babylon' Red Carpet

Margot Robbie continues to raise the bar, and we simply can't get enough. From custom blush pink Chanel gowns to floor-sweeping Valentino dresses, Robbie has effortlessly (and unfailingly) elevated her style one premiere after the other — and apparently, it’s just the beginning. On the latest stop of her fashion tour, she posed in a slinky Versace gown for the Babylon premiere in Sydney, Australia.

The silky baby blue gown featured a scalloped neckline and structured bodice, along with a thigh-high slit and red lace trim on the hem. The actress's ensemble was inspired by a catwalk look from 1995 worn by Carla Bruni at the Versace couture show, and while Robbie’s version stuck with a similar gathering of material at the hip, she opted for contrasting red lace. Matching baby blue strappy heels peeked out from under the slit.

No surprise, Robbie let the dress speak for itself and finished the entire ensemble with simple, clean makeup and a nude lip. She paired the look with soft, subtle waves with no visible jewelry.

When Margot's not walking the red carpet in effortless, jaw-dropping gowns, you can find her toning it down with structured suiting. Last week, she stepped out in an all-red outfit consisting of a crimson oversized leather coat and matching leather trousers. Last month, when she guest starred alongside Jean Smart on The Late Late Show With James Corden in an all-silver silk blazer, slip, and trousers getup.











