Margot Robbie's Flowing Red Dress Had a Surprise in the Back

Valentino red looks just as good on her as Barbie pink.

By
Christopher Luu
Christopher Luu
Christopher is a Southern California-based editor and has been with InStyle since 2018. He covers all things entertainment, celebrity, and culture.
Published on January 12, 2023 @ 02:22PM
Margot Robbie London Babylon Premiere
Photo:

Getty Images

The 2023 Golden Globes may have just wrapped, but Margot Robbie and her red carpet style aren't slowing down. Before she ramps up what's sure to be a major collection of looks for the upcoming Barbie movie, she's continuing her fashion tour de force for Babylon, which earned her a Golden Globe nomination and is sure to be a favorite for the awards shows dotting the horizon. Today, she landed in London to promote the film wearing a flowing, floor-sweeping dress by Valentino in its signature (pre-PP Pink, that is) crimson color.

The dress featured a monastic, flowing cut that featured long, sleeves that touched the ground alongside the dress's hem. The voluminous, caftan-style gown may have looked somber and austere, but when Robbie turned around, she revealed the dress's completely open back, giving the look a major dose of sex appeal. Metallic silver Giuseppe Zanotti heels peeked out from under the floor-sweeping dress, and she finished the entire ensemble with simple, clean makeup and red lipstick. She had two face-framing strands of hair, but had the rest of it pulled back into a relaxed ponytail. 

Margot Robbie London Babylon Premiere

Getty Images

The look comes after Robbie's Golden Globes Chanel look, which featured rows and rows of chevron-patterned embroidery and details. The design may or may not have pulled from Barbie's black-and-white bathing suit, offering a subtle nod to Robbie's upcoming role and Barbie's undeniable status as a fashion icon.

In addition to Barbie, which is one of the most anticipated films of the summer, Robbie is working on a film with Wes Anderson, Asteroid City, and will star in an upcoming installment of the Oceans 11 franchise, though there's not much known about that movie just yet — other than the fact that it will reunite her with her Barbie co-star Ryan Gosling. 

