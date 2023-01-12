Margot Robbie's Flowing Red Dress Had a Surprise in the Back

The 2023 Golden Globes may have just wrapped, but Margot Robbie and her red carpet style aren't slowing down. Before she ramps up what's sure to be a major collection of looks for the upcoming Barbie movie, she's continuing her fashion tour de force for Babylon, which earned her a Golden Globe nomination and is sure to be a favorite for the awards shows dotting the horizon. Today, she landed in London to promote the film wearing a flowing, floor-sweeping dress by Valentino in its signature (pre-PP Pink, that is) crimson color.

The dress featured a monastic, flowing cut that featured long, sleeves that touched the ground alongside the dress's hem. The voluminous, caftan-style gown may have looked somber and austere, but when Robbie turned around, she revealed the dress's completely open back, giving the look a major dose of sex appeal. Metallic silver Giuseppe Zanotti heels peeked out from under the floor-sweeping dress, and she finished the entire ensemble with simple, clean makeup and red lipstick. She had two face-framing strands of hair, but had the rest of it pulled back into a relaxed ponytail.

Getty Images

The look comes after Robbie's Golden Globes Chanel look, which featured rows and rows of chevron-patterned embroidery and details. The design may or may not have pulled from Barbie's black-and-white bathing suit, offering a subtle nod to Robbie's upcoming role and Barbie's undeniable status as a fashion icon.

In addition to Barbie, which is one of the most anticipated films of the summer, Robbie is working on a film with Wes Anderson, Asteroid City, and will star in an upcoming installment of the Oceans 11 franchise, though there's not much known about that movie just yet — other than the fact that it will reunite her with her Barbie co-star Ryan Gosling.

