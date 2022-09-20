Margot Robbie Says People Seeing Her Photos From the 'Barbie' Set Was the "Most Humiliating Moment" of Her Life

Back when photos leaked of Margot Robbie and her Barbie co-star Ryan Gosling in full-on neon costumes (roller skates and all), the world seemed to get a dose of serotonin. But one person was definitely not feeling the good vibes: the star of the movie. Robbie appeared on The Tonight Show last night and spoke about how it was one of the most "humiliating" moments she'd ever had to endure.

"I can't tell you how mortified we were by the way," she told Jimmy Fallon of having those roller skating photos go viral. "We look like we're laughing, having fun, but dying on the inside. I was like, 'This is the most humiliating moment of my life.' So embarrassed."

Robbie went on to say that she wasn't prepared for just how popular the photos would become. Naysayers may point out that the photos were taken on the Venice Beach boardwalk, which isn't exactly low-key, but Robbie insists that she didn't think the photos, in all their neon glory, would have gotten so much attention.

"I knew that we had some exteriors to shoot in L.A.," she added. "Once you're doing exteriors, you're gonna get papped. There's probably going to be a little crowd of people there who are gonna take notice because of the fluro — we stand out a little in those outfits. And so I knew there would be a little bit of attention and probably some photos would get out there but not like it did."

Robbie added that "it was mad" that after the photos leaked, there would be hundreds of people coming to see the production in the subsequent days, hoping to get a glimpse of her and Gosling in their '80s athletic wear. Barbie arrives in theaters on July 21, 2023, but Robbie has plenty to keep fans happy until then. She'll appear in David O. Russell's Amsterdam later this year alongside Taylor Swift and Anya Taylor-Joy and also star in Babylon with Brad Pitt, Tobey Maguire, and Jean Smart.

