Margot Robbie Teamed Her Totally See-Through Beaded Vest With Bell Bottoms and a Bra Top

Margot Robbie may be capitalizing on all of the Barbie vibes as of late (see: Barbiecore-pink gingham sets and historic zig-zag dresses), but her latest look just channeled one of her other, equally as important, off-screen roles during a night out in Los Angeles — and there wasn’t a drop of pink in sight.

On Tuesday, the actress reminded everyone that she’s still very much a Chanel girl by stepping out for the fashion house’s Cruise 2023/24 show wearing an sheer intricately beaded vest layered over nothing but a plain black bra top (both from the brand). Adding to her typical SoCal vibe, Robbie dressed down the head-turning tops with a pair of mid-rise bell-bottom blue jeans, leaving her toned midriff on full display. A black Chanel handbag and matching open-toed heels (concealed mostly by her pants) accessorized the outfit, and Margot finished the look by styling her honey-blonde hair down in soft curls with a middle part.

The A-lister was joined at the event by a handful of additional friends of the brand such as Sofia Richie, who wore a white blazer and shorts set; Elle Fanning, who wore a silver and black vest paired with sequin-covered pants; and Kristen Stewart, who wore a tweed pantsuit.

Anna Webber/Variety via Getty Images

While Robbie’s aesthetic at the show may have been giving total ‘70s glamor, the outing came just a week after she dressed as a ‘90s star when ascending the 2023 Met Gala’s famous carpeted steps.

Last Monday (the first in May), the actress attended the star-studded gala — themed “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty” — wearing the same black corseted Chanel gown that Cindy Crawford wore down the runway 30 years prior. The dress, which featured a one-shoulder design and a clear bodice, was complemented by a very ‘90s blown-out hair look and a fresh-faced glam.