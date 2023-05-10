Margot Robbie Teamed Her Totally See-Through Beaded Vest With Bell Bottoms and a Bra Top

That '70s Show meets Chanel.

Published on May 10, 2023
Margot Robbie at the Chanel Cruise 2024 show

Margot Robbie may be capitalizing on all of the Barbie vibes as of late (see: Barbiecore-pink gingham sets and historic zig-zag dresses), but her latest look just channeled one of her other, equally as important, off-screen roles during a night out in Los Angeles — and there wasn’t a drop of pink in sight.

On Tuesday, the actress reminded everyone that she’s still very much a Chanel girl by stepping out for the fashion house’s Cruise 2023/24 show wearing an sheer intricately beaded vest layered over nothing but a plain black bra top (both from the brand). Adding to her typical SoCal vibe, Robbie dressed down the head-turning tops with a pair of mid-rise bell-bottom blue jeans, leaving her toned midriff on full display. A black Chanel handbag and matching open-toed heels (concealed mostly by her pants) accessorized the outfit, and Margot finished the look by styling her honey-blonde hair down in soft curls with a middle part.

The A-lister was joined at the event by a handful of additional friends of the brand such as Sofia Richie, who wore a white blazer and shorts set; Elle Fanning, who wore a silver and black vest paired with sequin-covered pants; and Kristen Stewart, who wore a tweed pantsuit.

Kristen StewartChanel Cruise 2024 Collection

Anna Webber/Variety via Getty Images

While Robbie’s aesthetic at the show may have been giving total ‘70s glamor, the outing came just a week after she dressed as a ‘90s star when ascending the 2023 Met Gala’s famous carpeted steps.

Last Monday (the first in May), the actress attended the star-studded gala — themed “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty” — wearing the same black corseted Chanel gown that Cindy Crawford wore down the runway 30 years prior. The dress, which featured a one-shoulder design and a clear bodice, was complemented by a very ‘90s blown-out hair look and a fresh-faced glam.

