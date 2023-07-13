Margot Robbie's Latest 'Barbie' Press Tour Look Paid Tribute to This Ultra-Rare Doll

And shockingly, it's not pink.

By
Alicia Brunker
Alicia Brunker Author Portrait
Alicia Brunker

Alicia Brunker is a freelance writer who covers celebrity, royal, and fashion news for InStyle.com. She joined InStyle's digital team in 2017, and previously contributed to ELLE, T: The New York Times Style Magazine, and WWD.

InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on July 13, 2023 @ 09:40AM
Margot Robbie
Photo:

Getty

There are levels to Margot Robbie's Barbie press tour looks, and, last night, she officially reached the highest grade. 

On Wednesday, Robbie recreated not one, but two vintage versions of Barbie while promoting the upcoming film in London. First, she stepped out in a custom baby pink satin Vivienne Westwood dress with a white tulle stole and coordinating opera gloves, an ode to the 1960s Enchanted Evening Barbie. And then, she changed into yet another iconic outfit for the VIP photocall and ahead of the movie's afterparty at Chiltern Firehouse a few hours later. 

Margot Robbie

Getty

Ready for a night out on the town, Margot wore a bright red corseted micro-minidress by British-Turkish designer Dilara Findikoglu, and teamed it with a matching drawstring purse, peep-toe heels, and an elegant updo. The whole look was inspired by the ultra-rare 1962 Brunette Bubble Cut Barbie (minus the chocolate brown hair). 

Surprisingly, both looks are actually related. For Barbie's 50th anniversary, the Bubble Cut doll came with the Enchanted Evening pink gown to change into — a reference only true Barbie fans get, and that's kind of the point.

“We're finding Barbie references from decades past and just doing it really for the big Barbie fans out there, people who are actually collecting those Barbies. We're hoping to get them excited,” Margot told People of how she and stylist Andrew Mukamal are coming up with each look, adding: “We're pairing Barbie references with great designers.”

Related Articles
Margot Robbie Burt's Bees Prime Day Sale
Margot Robbie's $1,650 Skincare Routine Somehow Includes This $9 Tinted Lip Balm You Can Get on Amazon
Margot Robbie attends the "Barbie" European Premiere
Margot Robbie Channeled Another Iconic Barbie on the Carpet — and We Figured Out Which One
Dua Lipa attends the "Barbie" European Premiere at Cineworld Leicester Square
Dua Lipa's Latest 'Barbie' Look Includes a Super-High Ponytail and All Versace Everything
Emily Ratajkowski July 12 Instagram Sheer Dress Keyhole Cutout
Emily Ratajkowski's Latest Sheer Look May Be Her Most Naked Dress to Date
Hailey Bieber 2023 'Vanity Fair' Oscars Party
Hailey Bieber Has Jumped On the 'Barbie' Bandwagon in a Plunging Pink Halter Dress
Nicole Kidman Black Saint Laurent by Anthony Vaccarello Halter Dress Paramount+ 'Special Ops: Lioness' Event London
Nicole Kidman’s Black Gown Is More Cutout Than Dress
billie eilish arrives for the 2023 Met Gala
Billie Eilish Looks Unrecognizable With a Blonde, Barbie-Approved Ponytail
Olivia Rodrigo
Olivia Rodrigo Paired the Most Controversial Skirt Trend With This Super Classic Shoe
Margot Robbie at the premiere of "Barbie"
How to Get Margot Robbie's Barbie Blonde Hair Color
Madonna 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon' 2022
Madonna Just Broke Her Silence Following a Stay in the ICU
Shay Mitchell at the Barbie premiere
Shay Mitchell Went '60s Mod With Her Makeup at the 'Barbie' Premiere
Ryan Gosling and Margot Robbie, two of the best-dressed celebrities on the Barbie Movie red carpet pose together at the Barbie movie premiere.
The Best-Dressed Celebs at the Barbie World Premiere in L.A.
America Ferrera at the premiere of "Barbie"
America Ferrera Channeled a "Strong Warrior" with Her Bun at the Barbie Premiere
Margot Robbie Dance Scene in 'Barbie' Production Still
It's Official: 'Barbie' "Lives Up to the Hype"
Issa Rae at the Barbie premiere
Issa Rae's Barbie Premiere Makeup Was an Ode to the Classic Doll
Issa Rae 'Barbie' Los Angeles Premiere Pink Dress
Issa Rae Wore a Deliciously Pink Velvet Dress With the Biggest Bow and Keyhole Cutout