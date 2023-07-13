Margot Robbie's Latest 'Barbie' Press Tour Look Paid Tribute to This Ultra-Rare Doll

There are levels to Margot Robbie's Barbie press tour looks, and, last night, she officially reached the highest grade.



On Wednesday, Robbie recreated not one, but two vintage versions of Barbie while promoting the upcoming film in London. First, she stepped out in a custom baby pink satin Vivienne Westwood dress with a white tulle stole and coordinating opera gloves, an ode to the 1960s Enchanted Evening Barbie. And then, she changed into yet another iconic outfit for the VIP photocall and ahead of the movie's afterparty at Chiltern Firehouse a few hours later.



Getty

Ready for a night out on the town, Margot wore a bright red corseted micro-minidress by British-Turkish designer Dilara Findikoglu, and teamed it with a matching drawstring purse, peep-toe heels, and an elegant updo. The whole look was inspired by the ultra-rare 1962 Brunette Bubble Cut Barbie (minus the chocolate brown hair).



Surprisingly, both looks are actually related. For Barbie's 50th anniversary, the Bubble Cut doll came with the Enchanted Evening pink gown to change into — a reference only true Barbie fans get, and that's kind of the point.

“We're finding Barbie references from decades past and just doing it really for the big Barbie fans out there, people who are actually collecting those Barbies. We're hoping to get them excited,” Margot told People of how she and stylist Andrew Mukamal are coming up with each look, adding: “We're pairing Barbie references with great designers.”