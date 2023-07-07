Margot Robbie's Barbie press tour looks have been nothing short of genius. In fact, the majority of her red carpet ensembles have been curated by her stylist Andrew Mukamal to embody specific vintage dolls. There was the Versace suit and bedazzled phone to recreate Business Barbie, a pink-and-white polka-dot Valentino halter dress and yellow purse, and a skin-tight Hervé Léger mini as a tribute to the very first Barbie doll from 1959: 'The Original.'

At the Four Seasons Hotel in Mexico City on Friday, Robbie transformed into the iconic (and highest selling Barbie of all time) Totally Hair doll from 1992 in a pink, purple, green, and white patterned Pucci minidress with long-sleeves and a flouncy-ruffled hem. The busily-printed piece was reminiscent of the doll's own, and Robbie's blonde hair was styled in long and crimped waves to mimic the doll's floor-length strands.

Even her neon Chanel earrings resembled the Barbie's bow earrings, and she wore matching pointed-toe Manolo Blahnik heels, similar to the shoes of the original doll. Robbie added a quilted peach Chanel handbag, and her glam included pink eyeshadow, rosy cheeks, and a matching glossy lip.

Confirming the similarities, Mukamal shared a side-by-side of Robbie and the doll on Instagram with the caption, "'TOTALLY HAIR' 1992."

During the press event, Robbie was joined by her co-stars Ryan Gosling (who portrays Ken in the upcoming movie) and America Ferrera, who plays a human named Gloria. Gosling wore a mint-colored short-sleeve button up and black jeans while Ferrera wore a beige off-the-shoulder bodycon midi dress.

Just yesterday, Robbie channeled 1992's Earring Magic Barbie at a premiere in Naucalpan de Juárez. Robbie wore a pink leather minidress from Balmain, layered over a coordinating sheer shirt and accessorized with a silver chain belt and matching dangling earrings. Once again, she wore her blonde hair crimped to recreate the original doll's '80s hairstyle.