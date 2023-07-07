Margot Robbie Wore a Patterned Pucci Minidress to Pay Homage to the Highest Selling Barbie of All Time

La Dolce Vita but make it Barbie.

By
Tessa Petak
TessPetak
Tessa Petak
Tessa Petak is a Brooklyn-based writer who helps to cultivate InStyle's illustrious news coverage across a wide range of topics including celebrity, fashion, and entertainment. She also produces and composes celebrity profiles and features for the site and InStyle's digital issues.
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on July 7, 2023 @ 06:03PM
Margot Robbie 'Barbie' Photocall at Four Seasons Hotel Mexico City
Photo:

Getty Images

Margot Robbie's Barbie press tour looks have been nothing short of genius. In fact, the majority of her red carpet ensembles have been curated by her stylist Andrew Mukamal to embody specific vintage dolls. There was the Versace suit and bedazzled phone to recreate Business Barbie, a pink-and-white polka-dot Valentino halter dress and yellow purse, and a skin-tight Hervé Léger mini as a tribute to the very first Barbie doll from 1959: 'The Original.'

At the Four Seasons Hotel in Mexico City on Friday, Robbie transformed into the iconic (and highest selling Barbie of all time) Totally Hair doll from 1992 in a pink, purple, green, and white patterned Pucci minidress with long-sleeves and a flouncy-ruffled hem. The busily-printed piece was reminiscent of the doll's own, and Robbie's blonde hair was styled in long and crimped waves to mimic the doll's floor-length strands.

Margot Robbie 'Barbie' Photocall at Four Seasons Hotel Mexico City

Getty Images

Even her neon Chanel earrings resembled the Barbie's bow earrings, and she wore matching pointed-toe Manolo Blahnik heels, similar to the shoes of the original doll. Robbie added a quilted peach Chanel handbag, and her glam included pink eyeshadow, rosy cheeks, and a matching glossy lip.

Confirming the similarities, Mukamal shared a side-by-side of Robbie and the doll on Instagram with the caption, "'TOTALLY HAIR' 1992."

Totally Hair Barbie Pucci 1992

Getty Images

During the press event, Robbie was joined by her co-stars Ryan Gosling (who portrays Ken in the upcoming movie) and America Ferrera, who plays a human named Gloria. Gosling wore a mint-colored short-sleeve button up and black jeans while Ferrera wore a beige off-the-shoulder bodycon midi dress.

Margot Robbie, Ryan Gosling, America Ferrera at 'Barbie' Photocall at Four Seasons Hotel Mexico City

Getty Images

Just yesterday, Robbie channeled 1992's Earring Magic Barbie at a premiere in Naucalpan de Juárez. Robbie wore a pink leather minidress from Balmain, layered over a coordinating sheer shirt and accessorized with a silver chain belt and matching dangling earrings. Once again, she wore her blonde hair crimped to recreate the original doll's '80s hairstyle.

Related Articles
Kim Kardashian 2023 Met Gala
Kim Kardashian Is Ready to Join the 'Barbie' Dream House in a Pink Bikini and Mesh Pants
Dua Lipa July 7 Instagram Vacation Roundup
Dua Lipa Is Enjoying Island Life in Tiny Bikinis and a Cut-Out Cover-Up
Margot Robbie
Margot Robbie Went Full-On '90s Barbie in a Pink Corseted Mesh Minidress and Chain Belt
Gigi Hadid
Gigi Hadid Just Ditched Her Jorts for a New Controversial Summer Pant
Shakira
Shakira Put a Flashy Twist on the Summer Shoe Trend Amal Clooney Always Wears
Emily Ratajkowski Viktor & Rolf Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2023/2024 Paris Fashion Week
Emily Ratajkowski's Backless, Sideboob-Baring Dress Proved That an LBD Doesn't Have to Be Boring
Keke Palmer 2023 Met Gala
Keke Palmer Wore a Sheer Thong Bodysuit Dress and She Knows She Looks Good
Kourtney Kardashian sheer turtleneck instagram
Kourtney Kardashian's Latest Bump Dump Included a Totally See-Through Turtleneck and a Strapless LBD
Dakota Johnson
Dakota Johnson Just Wore a Little Black Dress in a Summer-Appropriate Silhouette
Salma Hayek arrives for the 2023 Met Gala
Salma Hayek Celebrated National Bikini Day the Only Way You Can
Florence Pugh Valentino Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2023/2024 Paris Fashion Week Sheer Lilac Dress and Pink Buzzcut
Florence Pugh's Take On Summer Pastels Included a Totally Sheer Lilac Dress and a Pink Buzzcut
Jennifer Lopez
Jennifer Lopez Wore the Breezy Summer Staple You Need ASAP
Heidi Klum Jean Paul Gaultier Haute couture Fall/Winter 2023/2024
Heidi Klum Wore a Bikini-Gown Hybrid With a Midsection Cutout and the Highest Leg Slit
Kourtney Kardashian Hot Pink Bikini
Kourtney Kardashian Showed Off Her Bump in a Teeny-Tiny Hot Pink Bikini
Jennifer Lawrence
Jennifer Lawrence Just Revived the Y2K Exposed Bra Strap
Camila Cabello Grammys 2023
Camila Cabello Wore Nothing But Hot Pants Underneath Her Totally Sheer Dress at Paris Fashion Week