Margot Robbie Predicted 'Barbie''s Billion-Dollar Success Before She Even Started Filming

This Barbie is psychic (or just knew exactly what we wanted).

By
Christopher Luu
Christopher Luu Headshot
Christopher Luu
Christopher is a Southern California-based editor and has been with InStyle since 2018. He covers all things entertainment, celebrity, and culture.
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on August 8, 2023 @ 12:54PM
Barbie
Photo:

Courtesy Warner Bros.

Just two weeks after arriving in theaters, Barbie and its hot pink fantasia has earned the distinction of becoming the first-ever billion-dollar film solely directed by a female director. But let's rewind way, way back to before we saw the rollerblading photos, to before we knew what Amy Schumer had to say about it all, and before we all were saying mojo dojo casa house. In an interview about the film, Margot Robbie (who also co-produced the smash hit alongside her husband Tom Ackerley, David Heyman, and Mattel Films executive Robbie Brenner) said that she was certain the film would earn a billion dollars.

"I think my pitch in the green-light meeting was the studios have prospered so much when they’re brave enough to pair a big idea with a visionary director," Robbie told Collider.

"And I was like, 'And now you’ve got Barbie and Greta Gerwig,'" Robbie continued. "And I think I told them that it’d make a billion dollars, which maybe I was overselling, but we had a movie to make, OK?!"

Barbie Movie

Courtesy Warner Bros.

Barbie officially passed $1 billion in worldwide ticket sales on Sunday, according to People. Additional accolades for the film include being Warner Bros. Pictures' biggest-selling film for a Monday, ever, by racking up $155 million in domestic ticket sales its opening weekend, and went on to be the industry's biggest opening weekend for any film directed solely by a woman.

Gerwig is hoping that lighting can strike twice, already voicing hope that she can come back to Barbie's universe. She told People that a Barbie sequel can happen, saying that the ultimate goal "is the launch of a world and a bunch of different Barbie movies."

"There’s a tone and a humor and a joy, and obviously the world is so beautiful," Gerwig added. "I want to go back to Barbie Land."

Robbie also spoke about the possibility of returning to the role, saying that she wasn't focused on that while still thinking about the first film.

"I think you fall into a bit of a trap if you try and set up a first movie whilst also planning for sequels," she told Time.

Related Articles
Meghan, Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Have Their Next Netflix Project Lined Up
Everything Sandra Bullock Said About Her Late Partner Bryan Randall
Everything Sandra Bullock Said About Her Late Partner, Bryan Randall
Barbie Movie
'Barbie’ Is Officially the First Billion-Dollar Movie Solely Directed by a Woman
Greta Gerwig ryan gosling barbie premiere
Ryan Gosling Surprised Greta Gerwig With a Ken Flash Mob for Her 40th Birthday
Meghan Markle
Meghan Markle Celebrated Her 42nd Birthday With the 'Barbie' Movie and a Very Barbie Party Dress
Barbie x Pride and Prejudice
BBC Gave Mr. Darcy the Barbie Treatment After That Viral "Depression Barbie" Scene
rita ora taika waititi met gala 2023
Rita Ora and Taika Waititi Just Released Never-Before-Seen Photos From Their Secret Wedding
Dua Lipa 'Barbie' Los Angeles Premiere 2023
Dua Lipa's Metallic Pink Minidress Channeled Not One, But Two Iconic Movies
eva mendes create and cultivate
Eva Mendes Got in on ‘Barbie’ Mania By Busting a Move to “Dance the Night” in a Summer-Approved Floral Gown
Meghan Markle as Rachel Zane
The Producer of 'Suits' Wants Meghan Markle Back for a Revival
Taylor Zakhar Perez as Alex Claremont-Diaz and Nicholas Galitzine as Prince Henry
‘Red, White & Royal Blue’ Director Questions R-Rating Of His Queer "Fairy Tale"
Rhea Ripley
Rhea Ripley Fans Can Get a Rare Behind-the-Scenes Look at Her SummerSlam Glam
Justin Min
For Justin H. Min, Real Representation Means Showing Every Side of Everyone
Jenna Lyons
Jenna Lyons Wore a Sheer, Shimmery Dress While Vacationing with Girlfriend Cass Bird
Lisa Kudrow Said It Was "Jarring" to See Herself Next to Jennifer Aniston and Courteney Cox on 'Friends'
Jennifer Aniston and Courteney Cox Had the Sweetest Birthday Messages For Lisa Kudrow
Margot Robbie
Margot Robbie’s “Barbie” Look Featured My Staple Summer Sandal That's Bound to Sell Out