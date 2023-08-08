Just two weeks after arriving in theaters, Barbie and its hot pink fantasia has earned the distinction of becoming the first-ever billion-dollar film solely directed by a female director. But let's rewind way, way back to before we saw the rollerblading photos, to before we knew what Amy Schumer had to say about it all, and before we all were saying mojo dojo casa house. In an interview about the film, Margot Robbie (who also co-produced the smash hit alongside her husband Tom Ackerley, David Heyman, and Mattel Films executive Robbie Brenner) said that she was certain the film would earn a billion dollars.

"I think my pitch in the green-light meeting was the studios have prospered so much when they’re brave enough to pair a big idea with a visionary director," Robbie told Collider.

"And I was like, 'And now you’ve got Barbie and Greta Gerwig,'" Robbie continued. "And I think I told them that it’d make a billion dollars, which maybe I was overselling, but we had a movie to make, OK?!"

Barbie officially passed $1 billion in worldwide ticket sales on Sunday, according to People. Additional accolades for the film include being Warner Bros. Pictures' biggest-selling film for a Monday, ever, by racking up $155 million in domestic ticket sales its opening weekend, and went on to be the industry's biggest opening weekend for any film directed solely by a woman.



Gerwig is hoping that lighting can strike twice, already voicing hope that she can come back to Barbie's universe. She told People that a Barbie sequel can happen, saying that the ultimate goal "is the launch of a world and a bunch of different Barbie movies."

"There’s a tone and a humor and a joy, and obviously the world is so beautiful," Gerwig added. "I want to go back to Barbie Land."

Robbie also spoke about the possibility of returning to the role, saying that she wasn't focused on that while still thinking about the first film.

"I think you fall into a bit of a trap if you try and set up a first movie whilst also planning for sequels," she told Time.

