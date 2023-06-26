Margot Robbie Wore a Pink and White Polka Dot Minidress With a Massive Midriff Cutout

Margot Robbie's Barbie press wardrobe just keeps getting better and better — and her latest look has us singing on loop, "Life in plastic, it’s fantastic."

On Sunday, the actress attended the press junket for Barbie in Los Angeles and continued her parade of pretty pink outfits in a minidress fit for Barbie — literally. Choosing a custom Valentino dress for the occasion, Margot slipped into a bubblegum pink and white polka dot mini, featuring a halter neckline and a cutout bodice that was inspired by the dress worn by the “Pink & Fabulous” Barbie circa 2013. Adding to the Malibu Dreamhouse realness, Robbie teamed the look with a bright yellow quilted crossbody purse, a pearl bracelet by Assael, and a pair of white Manolo Blahnik pumps.

Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

Beauty-wise, Margot finished the look by styling her honey-blonde hair in soft curls with a side part, and complemented her glowing complexion with glossy pink lips and rosy cheeks.

Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

Accompanying her for the evening was her co-star, Ryan Gosling, who kept things less promo-y, styling his blonde hair messy and wearing a cream cardigan over a plain white tee with a pair of black denim jeans and boots.

Just a few days ago, Margot kicked off the pink press tour by pulling up to the first event fashionably late in one of Barbie's most beloved accessories: a hot pink Corvette. Matching the convertible, Margot arrived in a sexy yet chic monochromatic look compromised of a bra top, a high-waisted pleated miniskirt, and peep-toe stiletto heels. A small matching tote bag, a pair of white oval sunglasses, and dainty pearl drop earrings rounded out the look.

