Margot Robbie and Reese Witherspoon Keep Wearing This Underrated Spring Print, and Similar Styles Start at $22

With the arrival of spring, I know we are all eagerly anticipating what spring prints and breezy silhouettes A-listers will be embracing with the seasonal shift. And while many are still reaching for blooming florals as they do every spring, gingham has become a crowd-favorite taking over red carpets and social media. But more importantly is the gingham shade of choice: pink.

Margot Robbie wore the piciniccore-inspired print to Cinemacon, opting for a matching Prada three-piece skirt set, fully in baby-pink gingham. Ariana Grande has also been leaning heavily into the spring-forward print, wearing the same Prada trench as Robbie, and on another occasion, a breezy, sleeveless button-down. But if we're talking about gingham, you can't not mention the queen of the print, Reese Witherspoon, who has worn the pink plaid print on countless occasions.



While gingham is a classic print for spring and summer, the Barbie movie’s recent trailer release has brought on a resurgence of all things Barbiecore, hence why the two are everywhere you turn. And while celebs are wearing all things pink gingham, if you’re wondering how to get in on the action, we found eight pink gingham style essentials to stock your closet ahead of summer. Shop everything from tiered layered skirts to full-length maxi dresses, all for under $100.

If spring were a dress, this Zesica option is what it would look like. It has all the bells and whistles for the perfect warm-weather outfit, including smocking on the puff-sleeves and bodice. Its square-neck design can be worn on or off the shoulder, and a ruffle on the hem and sleeve and hits mid-calf for a chic silhouette. It’s available in 11 color options and sizes S to XL.



Only looking to buy one pink gingham item? This classic button-down from Zesica is a top contender. With 13 color options and sizes ranging from S to XL, there's a style for everyone. The oversized silhouette lends an air of ease, while two gingham check patterns create a fun visual play on color-blocking. The button-down front and turn-down collar add a timeless touch, while the dual pockets make it practical for everyday wear.



Pink gingham meets cropped, flared leggings for a chill update on everyone's favorite lounge essential. These leggings are available in pink, black, and blue gingham, as well as solid black, and come in sizes ranging from S to 3X. Their wide waistband provides a secure fit, while the soft cotton-blend material ensures you stay cool and comfortable all day. The cropped, flare bottoms can be paired with a simple T-shirt and white sneakers for an easy, everyday look.



I've already added this gingham-checked skirt to my cart for a not-yet-planned trip to go strawberry picking; this skirt deserves to be swaying through rows of berries. The skirt is available in sizes S to XL and comes in 18 colors and prints, including trendy baby pink gingham. It features an easy-pull-on elastic waistband and a a high-waisted fit with the hem hitting right at the ankle. The skirt’s lining is shorter than its outer layer, and on the outside, while a subtle tier detail and A-line design make it both flattering and fashionable.

Shop more of our favorite pink gingham pieces below to get in on the picnicore look ahead of summer.



