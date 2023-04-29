Fashion Clothing Dresses and Skirts Margot Robbie and Reese Witherspoon Keep Wearing This Underrated Spring Print, and Similar Styles Start at $22 Hint: It’s not florals. By Jailynn Taylor Jailynn Taylor Instagram Jailynn Taylor is fashion designer turned fashion and beauty writer. She covers shopping trends surrounding fashion, beauty, and wellness for InStyle and Shape. Before joining the InStyle and Shape commerce team, she was a freelancer for Byrdie and ESSENCE. InStyle's editorial guidelines Published on April 29, 2023 @ 10:00PM Pin Share Tweet Email We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more. Photo: Getty Images/InStyle With the arrival of spring, I know we are all eagerly anticipating what spring prints and breezy silhouettes A-listers will be embracing with the seasonal shift. And while many are still reaching for blooming florals as they do every spring, gingham has become a crowd-favorite taking over red carpets and social media. But more importantly is the gingham shade of choice: pink. Margot Robbie wore the piciniccore-inspired print to Cinemacon, opting for a matching Prada three-piece skirt set, fully in baby-pink gingham. Ariana Grande has also been leaning heavily into the spring-forward print, wearing the same Prada trench as Robbie, and on another occasion, a breezy, sleeveless button-down. But if we're talking about gingham, you can't not mention the queen of the print, Reese Witherspoon, who has worn the pink plaid print on countless occasions. While gingham is a classic print for spring and summer, the Barbie movie’s recent trailer release has brought on a resurgence of all things Barbiecore, hence why the two are everywhere you turn. And while celebs are wearing all things pink gingham, if you’re wondering how to get in on the action, we found eight pink gingham style essentials to stock your closet ahead of summer. Shop everything from tiered layered skirts to full-length maxi dresses, all for under $100. Zesica Puff-Sleeve Ruffle Midi Dress, $31 with coupon (Originally $37) Zesica High-Waist A-Line Maxi Skirt, $34 with coupon (Originally $36) Zesica Patchwork Long-Sleeve Button-Down, $25 with coupon (Originally $26) Internos V-Neck Drawstring Gingham Blouse, $22 with coupon (Originally $26) Imysty Sleeveless Ruffle Babydoll Dress, $33 (Originally $40) Ecowish Spaghetti-Strap Asymmetrical Plaid Dress, $30 Hue Cropped Flare Leggings, $25–$38 Free People Olivia Gingham Blazer, $71 (Originally $178) Amazon Shop now: $31 with coupon (Originally $37); amazon.com If spring were a dress, this Zesica option is what it would look like. It has all the bells and whistles for the perfect warm-weather outfit, including smocking on the puff-sleeves and bodice. Its square-neck design can be worn on or off the shoulder, and a ruffle on the hem and sleeve and hits mid-calf for a chic silhouette. It’s available in 11 color options and sizes S to XL. Amazon Shop now: $25 with coupon (Originally $26); amazon.com Only looking to buy one pink gingham item? This classic button-down from Zesica is a top contender. With 13 color options and sizes ranging from S to XL, there's a style for everyone. The oversized silhouette lends an air of ease, while two gingham check patterns create a fun visual play on color-blocking. The button-down front and turn-down collar add a timeless touch, while the dual pockets make it practical for everyday wear. Amazon Shop now: $25–$38; amazon.com Pink gingham meets cropped, flared leggings for a chill update on everyone's favorite lounge essential. These leggings are available in pink, black, and blue gingham, as well as solid black, and come in sizes ranging from S to 3X. Their wide waistband provides a secure fit, while the soft cotton-blend material ensures you stay cool and comfortable all day. The cropped, flare bottoms can be paired with a simple T-shirt and white sneakers for an easy, everyday look. Amazon Shop now: $34 with coupon (Originally $36); amazon.com I've already added this gingham-checked skirt to my cart for a not-yet-planned trip to go strawberry picking; this skirt deserves to be swaying through rows of berries. The skirt is available in sizes S to XL and comes in 18 colors and prints, including trendy baby pink gingham. It features an easy-pull-on elastic waistband and a a high-waisted fit with the hem hitting right at the ankle. The skirt’s lining is shorter than its outer layer, and on the outside, while a subtle tier detail and A-line design make it both flattering and fashionable.Shop more of our favorite pink gingham pieces below to get in on the picnicore look ahead of summer. Amazon Shop now: $71 (Originally $178); amazon.com Amazon Shop now: $22 with coupon (Originally $26); amazon.com Amazon Shop now: $33 (Originally $40); amazon.com Amazon Shop now: $30; amazon.com Shop More InStyle-Approved Picks This Divisive Swimwear Trend Is Taking Over Hollywood — and It’s Proof Highlighter Fashion Is Here to Stay I Finally Tried the Ultra-Flattering, One-Piece Swimsuit That Keeps Selling Out, and It’s Totally Worth the Hype I Count on These Exfoliating Sponges to Leave Skin Feeling Silky and Smelling Divine