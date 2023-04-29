Margot Robbie and Reese Witherspoon Keep Wearing This Underrated Spring Print, and Similar Styles Start at $22

Hint: It’s not florals.

By
Jailynn Taylor
Jailynn Taylor
Jailynn Taylor
Jailynn Taylor is fashion designer turned fashion and beauty writer. She covers shopping trends surrounding fashion, beauty, and wellness for InStyle and Shape. Before joining the InStyle and Shape commerce team, she was a freelancer for Byrdie and ESSENCE.
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on April 29, 2023 @ 10:00PM

We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more.

Margot Robbie Gingham
Photo:

Getty Images/InStyle

With the arrival of spring, I know we are all eagerly anticipating what spring prints and breezy silhouettes A-listers will be embracing with the seasonal shift. And while many are still reaching for blooming florals as they do every spring, gingham has become a crowd-favorite taking over red carpets and social media. But more importantly is the gingham shade of choice: pink.

Margot Robbie wore the piciniccore-inspired print to Cinemacon, opting for a matching Prada three-piece skirt set, fully in baby-pink gingham. Ariana Grande has also been leaning heavily into the spring-forward print, wearing the same Prada trench as Robbie, and on another occasion, a breezy, sleeveless button-down. But if we're talking about gingham, you can't not mention the queen of the print, Reese Witherspoon, who has worn the pink plaid print on countless occasions.


While gingham is a classic print for spring and summer, the Barbie movie’s recent trailer release has brought on a resurgence of all things Barbiecore, hence why the two are everywhere you turn. And while celebs are wearing all things pink gingham, if you’re wondering how to get in on the action, we found eight pink gingham style essentials to stock your closet ahead of summer. Shop everything from tiered layered skirts to full-length maxi dresses, all for under $100.

ZESICA Women's Summer Casual Plaid Square Neck Puff 3/4 Sleeve Backless Smocked Ruffle Swing Midi Dress

Amazon

Shop now: $31 with coupon (Originally $37); amazon.com


If spring were a dress, this Zesica option is what it would look like. It has all the bells and whistles for the perfect warm-weather outfit, including smocking on the puff-sleeves and bodice. Its square-neck design can be worn on or off the shoulder, and a ruffle on the hem and sleeve and hits mid-calf for a chic silhouette. It’s available in 11 color options and sizes S to XL.

ZESICA Women's Casual Plaid Patchwork Long Sleeve Button Down Oversized Shirt Blouse Top

Amazon

Shop now: $25 with coupon (Originally $26); amazon.com


Only looking to buy one pink gingham item? This classic button-down from Zesica is a top contender. With 13 color options and sizes ranging from S to XL, there's a style for everyone. The oversized silhouette lends an air of ease, while two gingham check patterns create a fun visual play on color-blocking. The button-down front and turn-down collar add a timeless touch, while the dual pockets make it practical for everyday wear. 

HUE Women's Cotton Fashion Leggings

Amazon

Shop now: $25–$38; amazon.com

Pink gingham meets cropped, flared leggings for a chill update on everyone's favorite lounge essential. These leggings are available in pink, black, and blue gingham, as well as solid black, and come in sizes ranging from S to 3X. Their wide waistband provides a secure fit, while the soft cotton-blend material ensures you stay cool and comfortable all day. The cropped, flare bottoms can be paired with a simple T-shirt and white sneakers for an easy, everyday look.

ZESICA Women's 2023 Summer Plaid Elastic High Waist Flowy A Line Maxi Skirt with Pockets

Amazon

Shop now: $34 with coupon (Originally $36); amazon.com

I've already added this gingham-checked skirt to my cart for a not-yet-planned trip to go strawberry picking; this skirt deserves to be swaying through rows of berries. The skirt is available in sizes S to XL and comes in 18 colors and prints, including trendy baby pink gingham. It features an easy-pull-on elastic waistband and a a high-waisted fit with the hem hitting right at the ankle. The skirt’s lining is shorter than its outer layer, and on the outside, while a subtle tier detail and A-line design make it both flattering and fashionable.
Shop more of our favorite pink gingham pieces below to get in on the picnicore look ahead of summer.

Free People Women's Olivia Gingham Blazer

Amazon

Shop now: $71 (Originally $178); amazon.com 

InterNos Womens Short Sleeve V Neck Plaid Shirt Loose Drawstring Gingham Blouses Tops

Amazon

Shop now: $22 with coupon (Originally $26); amazon.com

Imysty Womens Summer Mini Dress Casual Sleeveless Ruffle Sleeve Round Neck Flowy Pleated Babydoll T-Shirt Dress

Amazon

Shop now: $33 (Originally $40); amazon.com

ECOWISH Women Dress Summer Spaghetti Strap Floral High Low Asymmetrical Irregular Hem Casual Plaid Long Dresses

Amazon

Shop now: $30; amazon.com

Shop More InStyle-Approved Picks

Neon Swimwear Trend
This Divisive Swimwear Trend Is Taking Over Hollywood — and It’s Proof Highlighter Fashion Is Here to Stay
Andie Swimsuit Review
I Finally Tried the Ultra-Flattering, One-Piece Swimsuit That Keeps Selling Out, and It’s Totally Worth the Hype
Kai body exfoliator
I Count on These Exfoliating Sponges to Leave Skin Feeling Silky and Smelling Divine
Related Articles
Zoe Kravitz
Zoë Kravitz’s Bling Bra Top Made Me Rethink Underwear-as-Outerwear
Andie Swimsuit Review
I Finally Tried the Ultra-Flattering, One-Piece Swimsuit That Keeps Selling Out, and It’s Totally Worth the Hype
The Drop Women's Valerie Cutaway-Neck Racerback Rib Knit Tank Top
Amazon Shoppers Found the “Perfect Tank for Layering,” and It’s on Sale for $10
Ruched swimsuits roundup
Amazon Has 10,000+ Flattering Ruched Swimsuits, but Shoppers Love These 10 Under-$50 Options the Most
Jessica Simpson
Jessica Simpson’s Internet-Breaking Selfie Featured a Neon Green Bikini and Sky-High Platform Heels
Margot Robbie
Margot Robbie Knows Exactly What She's Doing in This Pink Gingham Set
The 8 Best Bralettes of 2023, Tested and Reviewed
The 8 Best Bralettes of 2023, Tested and Reviewed
Gwyneth Paltrow
Gwyneth Paltrow’s “Unsexy” Pants Are a Practical Spring Staple
Women Summer Floral Long Dress
Shoppers Say This "Flowy and Comfortable" Amazon Maxi Dress Is "Perfect for Spring"
Best Skirts
The 16 Best Skirts of 2023 to Welcome Warmer Weather
Camila Mendes in an embellished denim mini skirt
9 Celeb-Inspired Miniskirt Outfits for Warm Summer Days
Two women wear midi skirts and heels
12 New Ways to Wear a Midi Skirt for 2023
A woman shows a way to style white boots with a white dress and statement bag.
12 Cute Ways to Wear White Boots
Emily Ratajkowski Gold Hoops
Emily Ratajkowski Keeps Wearing Hoop Earrings From This Jewelry Brand on Repeat — and They’re Selling Out
Target's Hidden Spring Dress Edit Is Full of Colorful, Breezy Options to Welcome the Season- all Under $40
Target’s Hidden Spring Dress Section Is Full of Colorful, Breezy Options Under $40
Kendall Jenner Black Outfit Coachella
Kendall Jenner's Buzzy Coachella Look Included the Celeb-Loved Spring Staple You Can Get for $8 on Amazon