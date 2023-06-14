Margot Robbie Is Bringing Back the Peplum Trend With Her Velvet Strapless Minidress

Judging by the looks of Cara Delvinge's polished top, Jennifer Lawrence's mini LBD, and Florence Pugh's high-fashion gown, it's safe to say that Hollywood is loving the peplum trend. The latest celebrity to prove that peplums are very much back in? Margot Robbie and her velvet minidress, which gave less cake topper and more sexy, structured silhouette.

On Tuesday, the actress attended the New York premiere of her upcoming film Asteroid City dressed to the nines in a Schiaparelli strapless minidress. The LBD from the Italian fashion house’s spring/summer 2023 couture collection featured a velvet peplum corset with a keyhole belt layered over a cream pleated silk skirt. For the finishing touches, Margot accessorized with a diamond choker, a matching ring, black pumps, and a dark red manicure.

Taylor Hill/FilmMagic

As for her glam, she styled her long, honey-blonde hair in soft waves with a middle part and added feathered lashes, rosy cheeks, and a peach lip.

The A-lister was joined at the premiere by a handful of castmates from the film such as Scarlett Johansson, who wore a white ruched halter dress with a massive floral appliqué; Greta Gerwig, who wore a sparkly white sheath dress; and Maya Hawke, who wore a black sequined A-line dress with a matching cap.

While Robbie’s aesthetic at the premiere may have been giving Old Hollywood glamor, the outing came just a month after she dressed as a That ‘70s Show star when arriving at Chanel’s Cruise 2023/24 show.

Last month, the actress attended the fashion house’s star-studded event — themed embarking on the Californian way of life — wearing a see-through beaded vest layered over nothing but an itty-bitty black bra top. She teamed the Chanel pieces with a pair of bell-bottom blue jeans, which were complemented by soft curls and a glowy complexion for a very SoCal look.

