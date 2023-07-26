Margot Robbie Did Her Mom a Huge Favor After Making It Big

"Honestly, anyone in my position, you'd do that for your mom."

By
Tessa Petak
TessPetak
Tessa Petak
Tessa Petak is a Brooklyn-based writer who helps to cultivate InStyle's illustrious news coverage across a wide range of topics including celebrity, fashion, and entertainment.
Published on July 26, 2023 @ 03:24PM
Margot Robbie London 'Barbie' Premiere 2023
Photo:

Getty Images

It feels like every day, Margot Robbie does something that further proves she is as close as it gets to perfection (like Stereotypical Barbie before the malfunction level of perfect). Typically, her stellar acting chops or her unparalleled sense of fashion have us in awe, but this week the actress is making headlines because of a selfless good deed she performed for her mother.

During an interview with CBS Sunday Morning, the star recalled paying off her mother's mortgage — and then brushed it off like it was nothing. The actress said that before she got her big break (which came in the form of Martin Scorsese's Wolf of Wall Street), she borrowed money from her mother, Sarie Kessler. She vowed to one day pay her back in full (and then some). She even kept an inventory going.

"Everything I owed my mom, I had it written down. She'd take money out of the, like, house mortgage [to] lend me money. So I always knew, I was like, 'I gotta pay that back,'" Robbie explained. "And then one day, when I made enough money, I just paid that whole mortgage off completely."

Margot Robbie and Mother Sarie Kessler Los Angeles 'Babylon' Premiere 2022

Getty Images

"I was like, 'Mom, don't even worry about that mortgage anymore. It doesn't even exist anymore,'" she added. And while it is truly an act of kindness, Robbie swears anyone else would do the same for their mother. "Honestly, anyone in my position, you'd do that for your mom. Of course, you would."

In another instance of Margot winning the internet, old red carpet footage from the premiere of Amsterdam surfaced and shows the actress using sign language to interact with a deaf fan. The clip soon went viral on the social platform that was formerly known as Twitter, and users flooded the comments to note that it wasn't American Sign Language she was using, but rather maybe British or Australian. Regardless, Robbie said a few things to the man before posing for a photo with him.

According to Glamour, another angle showed the fan handing Robbie a sign language cheat sheet of sorts go assist her during the sweet moment.

