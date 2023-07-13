Margot Robbie's Latest 'Barbie' Look Included Hairy Platforms

Margot Robbie's London getaway isn't done just yet. After yesterday's big Barbie premiere, which included appearances from fellow Barbies Dua Lipa and Nicola Coughlan — Robbie was hard at work in another pink outfit, though the latest outing included accessories that your Barbie dolls probably didn't have: a pair of shaggy pink platforms and a matching boxy bag from beloved British designer Vivienne Westwood. Naturally, her stylist Andrew Mukamal shared the look on Instagram.

Mukamal's latest creation included a matching skirt suit from Westwood, which included contrasting red piping against Barbie-approved pink floral print. The jacket included voluminous sleeves and a deep, sweetheart neckline. Contrasting cuffs matched the details on the jacket and the miniskirt let the platforms shine. The ombré hairy shoes included a sky-high platform, chunky heels, and Mary Jane details, though it was tough to take away from the fact that they were shaggy and brushed to perfection. A matching box bag with Westwood's signature logo finished off the look and Robbie kept her glam simples, with soft waves, a deep side part, and clean, neutral makeup. For anyone wondering, the shoes and bag are faux fur, as Westwood committed to making her brand vegan back in 2007.

Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images for Warner Bros.

Robbie's Barbie fashion picks have mostly paid homage to iconic Barbie designs, with Mukamal sharing a few side-by-side comparisons on his Instagram feed. Standouts include yesterday's "Enchanted Evening" Barbie, "Solo in the Spotlight" Barbie, and 1992's Totally Hair Barbie in addition to non-referential looks from Versace and Moschino, though even those outfits had plenty of Barbie energy. Of course, it's not all work and no play. For yesterday's after-party, Robbie wore a red mini from Turkish-British designer Dilara Fındıkoğlu.

