Margot Robbie Channeled Another Iconic Barbie on the Carpet — and We Figured Out Which One

Margot Robbie has been continually (relentlessly?) hitting us with waves of nostalgia every time she steps onto the pink carpet channeling a different iconic doll from our childhood — from her Totally Hair Pucci minidress to her Solo in the Spotlight Schiaparelli gown in Los Angeles. On Wednesday, the actress attended the London premiere with a nod to the 1960 Enchanted Evening Barbie.

Robbie wore a pale pink satin corseted Vivienne Westwood gown with a white tulle stole to recreate the doll's faux fur shawl, a rosette appliqué on her hip, and a long train that attached to the skirt. She added white opera gloves, bedazzled PVC pumps, a stacked pearl choker, and matching stud earrings. Her blonde hair was styled in an updo with face-framing strands, and her subtle glam included feathery lashes and a pink lip.

Mike Marsland/WireImage

During the event, Robbie was joined by her co-stars Ryan Gosling (who stars as "just Ken") and America Ferrera (who plays Gloria, one of the few humans in the film). Gosling wore a pastel teal suit layered over a white button-up styled with matching loafers.

Getty Images

For her part, Ferrera wore a plunging black bedazzled Roland Mouret gown with a ruffled midsection detail, which she paired with sheer opera gloves, matching heels, and a clutch bag. Old Hollywood curls with a deep side part and a red lip finished her look.