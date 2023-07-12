Margot Robbie Channeled Another Iconic Barbie on the Carpet — and We Figured Out Which One

No crumbs left.

By
Tessa Petak
TessPetak
Tessa Petak
Tessa Petak is a Brooklyn-based writer who helps to cultivate InStyle's illustrious news coverage across a wide range of topics including celebrity, fashion, and entertainment. She also produces and composes celebrity profiles and features for the site and InStyle's digital issues.
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on July 12, 2023 @ 02:32PM
Margot Robbie attends the "Barbie" European Premiere
Photo:

Joe Maher/Getty Images

Margot Robbie has been continually (relentlessly?) hitting us with waves of nostalgia every time she steps onto the pink carpet channeling a different iconic doll from our childhood — from her Totally Hair Pucci minidress to her Solo in the Spotlight Schiaparelli gown in Los Angeles. On Wednesday, the actress attended the London premiere with a nod to the 1960 Enchanted Evening Barbie.

Robbie wore a pale pink satin corseted Vivienne Westwood gown with a white tulle stole to recreate the doll's faux fur shawl, a rosette appliqué on her hip, and a long train that attached to the skirt. She added white opera gloves, bedazzled PVC pumps, a stacked pearl choker, and matching stud earrings. Her blonde hair was styled in an updo with face-framing strands, and her subtle glam included feathery lashes and a pink lip.

Margot Robbie attends the "Barbie" European Premiere

Mike Marsland/WireImage

During the event, Robbie was joined by her co-stars Ryan Gosling (who stars as "just Ken") and America Ferrera (who plays Gloria, one of the few humans in the film). Gosling wore a pastel teal suit layered over a white button-up styled with matching loafers.

America Ferrera, Margot Robbie, and Ryan Gosling London Premiere of 'Barbie'

Getty Images

For her part, Ferrera wore a plunging black bedazzled Roland Mouret gown with a ruffled midsection detail, which she paired with sheer opera gloves, matching heels, and a clutch bag. Old Hollywood curls with a deep side part and a red lip finished her look.

Related Articles
Dua Lipa attends the "Barbie" European Premiere at Cineworld Leicester Square
Dua Lipa's Latest 'Barbie' Look Includes a Super-High Ponytail and All Versace Everything
Emily Ratajkowski July 12 Instagram Sheer Dress Keyhole Cutout
Emily Ratajkowski's Latest Sheer Look May Be Her Most Naked Dress to Date
Jennifer Lopez
Jennifer Lopez’s Version of Loungewear Included a Matching Cowboy Hat and the Sparkliest Work Boots
Hailey Bieber 2023 'Vanity Fair' Oscars Party
Hailey Bieber Has Jumped On the 'Barbie' Bandwagon in a Plunging Pink Halter Dress
Nicole Kidman Black Saint Laurent by Anthony Vaccarello Halter Dress Paramount+ 'Special Ops: Lioness' Event London
Nicole Kidman’s Black Gown Is More Cutout Than Dress
billie eilish arrives for the 2023 Met Gala
Billie Eilish Looks Unrecognizable With a Blonde, Barbie-Approved Ponytail
Margot Robbie at the premiere of "Barbie"
How to Get Margot Robbie's Barbie Blonde Hair Color
Shay Mitchell at the Barbie premiere
Shay Mitchell Went '60s Mod With Her Makeup at the 'Barbie' Premiere
Ryan Gosling and Margot Robbie, two of the best-dressed celebrities on the Barbie Movie red carpet pose together at the Barbie movie premiere.
The Best-Dressed Celebs at the Barbie World Premiere in L.A.
America Ferrera at the premiere of "Barbie"
America Ferrera Channeled a "Strong Warrior" with Her Bun at the Barbie Premiere
Margot Robbie Dance Scene in 'Barbie' Production Still
It's Official: 'Barbie' "Lives Up to the Hype"
Issa Rae at the Barbie premiere
Issa Rae's Barbie Premiere Makeup Was an Ode to the Classic Doll
Sofia Vergara
Sofía Vergara's Neon Green One-Piece Is Giving the Bikini a Run for Its Money
Issa Rae 'Barbie' Los Angeles Premiere Pink Dress
Issa Rae Wore a Deliciously Pink Velvet Dress With the Biggest Bow and Keyhole Cutout
dua lipa 'barbie' premiere
Dua Lipa's Totally See-Through Bedazzled Gown (and Crystal-Covered Thong) Has Us Gasping for Air
ryan gosling 'barbie' premiere
Ryan Gosling's Barbie Premiere Jewelry Was a Sneaky Shout-Out to Eva Mendes