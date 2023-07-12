Celebrity Margot Robbie Margot Robbie Channeled Another Iconic Barbie on the Carpet — and We Figured Out Which One No crumbs left. By Tessa Petak Tessa Petak Tessa Petak is a Brooklyn-based writer who helps to cultivate InStyle's illustrious news coverage across a wide range of topics including celebrity, fashion, and entertainment. She also produces and composes celebrity profiles and features for the site and InStyle's digital issues. InStyle's editorial guidelines Published on July 12, 2023 @ 02:32PM Photo: Joe Maher/Getty Images Margot Robbie has been continually (relentlessly?) hitting us with waves of nostalgia every time she steps onto the pink carpet channeling a different iconic doll from our childhood — from her Totally Hair Pucci minidress to her Solo in the Spotlight Schiaparelli gown in Los Angeles. On Wednesday, the actress attended the London premiere with a nod to the 1960 Enchanted Evening Barbie. Robbie wore a pale pink satin corseted Vivienne Westwood gown with a white tulle stole to recreate the doll's faux fur shawl, a rosette appliqué on her hip, and a long train that attached to the skirt. She added white opera gloves, bedazzled PVC pumps, a stacked pearl choker, and matching stud earrings. Her blonde hair was styled in an updo with face-framing strands, and her subtle glam included feathery lashes and a pink lip. Mike Marsland/WireImage Margot Robbie Went Full-On '90s Barbie in a Pink Corseted Mesh Minidress and Chain Belt During the event, Robbie was joined by her co-stars Ryan Gosling (who stars as "just Ken") and America Ferrera (who plays Gloria, one of the few humans in the film). Gosling wore a pastel teal suit layered over a white button-up styled with matching loafers. Getty Images For her part, Ferrera wore a plunging black bedazzled Roland Mouret gown with a ruffled midsection detail, which she paired with sheer opera gloves, matching heels, and a clutch bag. Old Hollywood curls with a deep side part and a red lip finished her look.