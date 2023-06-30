Margot Robbie Enters Her Disco Barbie Era in a Metallic Pink Minidress and Naked Heels

It's only been a week since the Barbie promo tour began, and Margot Robbie has already served so many iterations of Barbie — from "Pink and Fabulous" Barbie to "The Original" 1959 version. And still, she's not even close to being done.

Last night, Margot continued to live her best Barbie life at Vogue Australia's Barbie celebration party at Sydney's Museum of Contemporary Art. Entering her disco Barbie era, Margot slipped on a metallic pink minidress with a bustier-style bodice and a flirty, flouncy skirt that gave Studio 54 vibes. Allowing her dress to standout all on its own, Margot skipped the accessories and wore just a pair of see-through plastic, peep-toe heels that mimicked Barbie's permanently-arched feet.

Getty

Margot's glam was also Barbie-fied, and included a pink manicure that expertly matched her dress, shimmery pink eyeshadow, and a swipe of mauve lipstick. Her blonde hair, meanwhile, was worn down in long, loose waves with a middle part.



Robbie's latest press outing came days after she revealed the secret behind that viral foot moment from the movie's trailer during an interview with Fandango. "Were those your feet? How many takes [did it take to film]? Were you propped on to something?” the interviewer asked, before Robbie broke it all down.



“It probably took about eight takes, wasn’t that many,” she said of bringing the high-heel scene to life. “They are my feet. I walked up, they had little sticky bits on the floor, like double-sided tape, for the shoes so they wouldn’t come off so that I could get my feet out of them. I was holding on to a bar, but that’s it. I wasn’t in a harness or anything like that.”