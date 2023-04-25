Margot Robbie Knows Exactly What She's Doing in This Pink Gingham Set

This summer's Barbie movie hasn't even hit theaters yet, but Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling are serving up Malibu Dreamhouse realness with their latest appearance. The two stars made a stop in Las Vegas for CinemaCon, where they unveiled a new trailer for the film and, in the process, hyped up the film with their respective wardrobes to feed into the frenzy that's already surrounding Greta Gerwig's next cinematic masterpiece.

Robbie wore a pink-and-white gingham two-piece set that looked to be pulled straight from the Mattel archives, but, in reality, was from Prada. Not quite the throwback, but a fashion flex nonetheless. She kept her accessories to a minimum, but added a pair of Barbie-appropriate pink shoes and a shimmery Chanel anklet. And to accompany his co-star, Gosling wore a pink varsity jacket over a T-shirt that read "Greta Gerwig" in the now-viral Barbie font. He kept his hair messy and added faded jeans and work boots to his otherwise very promo-y outfit.

Getty Images

“I have to be honest, I had up until this point, I only knew Ken from afar. I didn’t know Ken from within,” Gosling said during his time on stage, according to The Hollywood Reporter. “If I’m being really honest, I doubted my Ken-ergy. I didn’t see it. Margot and Greta, I feel like they conjured this out of me somewhere.”



He likened the production of the film to a fever dream, saying, “One day, I was bleaching my hair and shaving my legs and wearing bespoke neon outfits and rollerblading down Venice Beach. It came on like a fever, like a Scarlet fever. Why is there fake tanner on my sheets? Why am I wearing jackets without shirts? What just happened?"

