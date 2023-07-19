Margot Robbie's "Polished and Natural" Barbie Red Carpet Makeup Was Thanks to My Go-To Buttery Bronzer

If you’ve also been consuming as much press and content surrounding the Barbie movie as I have, including drooling over Margot Robbie’s doll-inspired red-carpet outfits and glam, then we’re much the same.

Robbie has stepped into the world of Barbie, on and off the screen, with glamorous outfits reminiscent of our favorite dolls of childhood past. But almost more captivating than her nostalgic ensembles are her doll-like makeup looks created by Chanel makeup artist Pati Dubroff. At the LA premiere, Robbie wore a black sequin gown channeling the 1960 Solo in the Spotlight doll and glowy makeup courtesy of Dubroff that tied the entire look together.

One product attributed to Margot Robbie’s Malibu Barbie glow: Chanel Les Beiges Healthy Glow Bronzing Cream in Soleil Tan Bronze. Dubroff used the bronzer in tandem with other Chanel makeup products to create a “more simplified, doll-like face.” Dubroff also mentioned Robbie’s face makeup was intended to look “polished and natural,” which included the marriage of “soft eyes and glowing skin.”

Chanel’s Les Beiges Healthy Glow Bronzing Cream is also one of my all-time favorite cream bronzers and for a good reason. I’ve been a fan of the product for years, ever since falling in love with the buttery texture that gave my skin a lit-from-within glow that looks natural and blends easily with other face products, not to mention the faint and subtle scent that I can’t get enough of which I’d attribute to the formula’s incorporation of coconut oil. One of the many reviewers who gave the bronzing cream five stars said it’s “hands down” the “best bronzer,” adding “it blends like a dream” and “lasts all day.”

This bronzer was the first cream contour I had ever tried, and I’ve continued to purchase it through the years because of its light-reflecting pigments, velvet-matte finish, and lightweight texture that doesn’t feel the least bit heavy on the skin. It’s always looked extremely natural, and after seeing it incorporated into Margot Robbie’s recent movie premiere look, I’m reminded all over again of why it’s been a beauty routine staple for me all these years later.

In addition to the cream bronzer, Dubroff initially prepped the skin with a combination of hydrating and anti-aging skincare products from the luxury beauty brand, including the Chanel Hydra Beauty Micro Crème Yeux, the Chanel Le Lift Firming Anti-Wrinkle Flash Eye Revitalizer, and the Chanel La Solution 10 de Chanel Sensitive Skin Cream. We’d also be amiss to ignore Robbie’s eye-popping lip color: the Chanel Rouge Allure L’Extrait in shade 854.

To recreate Margot Robbie’s red-carpet glam created by Chanel makeup artist Pati Dubroff, check out Ulta Beauty and Chanel to shop the exact skincare and makeup products.

