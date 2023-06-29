Margot Robbie's Barbie-est Barbie Press Tour Looks

It's a Barbie world. We're just living in it.

Amber Rambharose
June 29, 2023
Margot Robbie wears a pink polka dot Barbiecore outfit, one of many Barbie looks Margot Robbie has worn to promote the Barbie movie.
Photo:

Getty Images

While we all wait with baited breath for Barbie to hit theaters on July 21, Margot Robbie is having the time of her life channeling the world-famous doll at the film's press events. Not only are Robbie's Barbie press looks meticulously "Mattel-ified," but she is living and breathing Barbie, down to her travel wear. Method acting is impressive, but method-dressing at the airport? Well, that's just next-level.

Margot Robbie wears a barbiecore outfit and carries barbiecore luggage

Splash News

Not only did Robbie wear a vintage Chanel jacket from the fashion house's Spring/Summer '96 collection while toting matching SteamLine luggage at the airport, but she posed in a pink polka dot Valentino cutout dress (with matching Manolo Blahnik pumps, 'natch) alongside a to-scale Barbie dream car along with the rest of the film's cast on Tuesday, June 25 at the official Barbie press junket in L.A.

Margot Robbie poses in a Barbiecore outfit next to a Barbie dream car wearing a Barbie outfit on the Barbie press tour.

Getty Images

On Thursday, June 29, Robbie's stylist, Andrew Mukamal (who, frankly, deserves a Pulitzer Prize for all the historical context he's bringing to Robbie's looks) shared a photo on Instagram of Robbie posed on a balcony in an Herve Ledger bodycon mini dress and Manolo Blahnik peep toe pumps. The stripes and silhouette of the dress likely looks familiar to eagle-eyed Barbie historians, but for the uninitiated, Mukamal captioned the post, "'THE ORIGINAL' 1959." Swipe and you'll see a second pic of the first Barbie doll wearing a strikingly similar ensemble.

Robbie has been channeling everyone's favorite plastic doll since before we were even gifted a full-length Barbie trailer. Back in April, she wore a two-piece Prada matching set to CinemaCon. The vintage vibe came through loud and clear, from the gingham pattern on the bra top and miniskirt to the height and style of her pink heeled mules.

Margot Robbie wears a Barbiecore outfit to CinemaCon

Getty Images

Just when you thought things couldn't get pinker, Robbie served even more Barbie realness. Before leaving CinemaCon, Robbie topped off the look with a pink plaid coat and carried a matching Prada bag. Swoon.

Margot Robbie wears a Barbiecore outfit.

Getty Images

The truth is, Robbie has been serving Barbie as far back as January. At the 80th Annual Golden Globes, Robbie wore a custom Chanel gown that reportedly took over 750 hours to make. The pale pink halter gown, made of silk tulle and chantilly lace, was just the beginning of Robbie's red carpet road to Barbiedom.

Margot Robbie's best barbiecore red carpet looks include a Barbiecore Chanel dress Margot Robbie wore to the 2023 Golden Globe awards.

Getty Images
