Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling Travel to the "Real World" In the New Teaser for 'Barbie'

Come on Barbie, let's go party.

By
Tessa Petak
TessPetak
Tessa Petak
Tessa Petak is a Brooklyn-based writer who helps to cultivate InStyle's illustrious news coverage across a wide range of topics including celebrity, fashion, and entertainment. She also produces and composes celebrity profiles and features for the site and InStyle's digital issues.
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on April 4, 2023 @ 03:43PM
Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling 'Barbie'
Photo:

YouTube/ Warner Bros.

After months — no, years — of anticipation, Greta Gerwig's film Barbie will finally hit theaters this summer. The film's star-covered movie posters were released on Tuesday along with a teaser trailer that gives (slightly) more of a glimpse at the highly talked about project than the last teaser provided (the majority of the video was filled with girls playing with baby dolls in ancient times).

In this new-and-improved promo, we get a look at Margot Robbie (and Issa Rae, Hari Nef, America Ferrera, Kate McKinnon, Nicola Coughlan, Ariana Greenblatt, and Alexandra Shipp) as Barbie in the fantastical (and pink) world of Barbie Land. The clip opens with Robbie walking along the beach to be greeted by her Ken (played by Ryan Gosling) and her other fellow residents. Robbie then drives her bubblegum-pink convertible through the streets waving to everyone on the sidewalks.

At one point, Gosling/Ken tells Robbie/Barbie that he wants to stay the night since they're boyfriend and girlfriend. When she questions, "To do what?" he responds after a brief silence, "I'm actually not sure."

Elsewhere in the trailer, Simu Liu (who also plays a Ken) gets into a "beach-off" with Gosling, Rae acts as the Barbie Land president, and Robbie walks into a conference room with Will Ferrell, who's playing the Mattel CEO. At one point, Robbie and Gosling find themselves driving towards the city limits and into the "Real World."

Margot Robbie Travels to "The Real World" In the New Teaser for 'Barbie'

YouTube/ Warner Bros.

In both the trailers and character posters, each "Barbie" has been given a distinguished role from "Pulitzer winner" to "president," while all the "Kens" are just, well, Kens. The posters also revealed the other celebs making unexpected appearances in the movie, including Helen Mirren (who will be the narrator) and Dua Lipa as a Barbie mermaid, marking her acting debut.

The singer shared the news on Instagram with her character poster which captured her in a mermaid costume and a blue long, curly wig. "This Barbie is a mermaid!!," Lipa aptly captioned the post.

Related Articles
Prince Harry Meghan Markle
The Royal Family Is Reportedly Concerned That Prince Harry and Meghan Could "Overshadow" King Charles at His Coronation
Dua Lipa Makes Acting Debut in Greta Gerwig's Highly-Anticipated 'Barbie'
Dua Lipa Is Set to Make Her Acting Debut in Greta Gerwig's 'Barbie'
Barbie Ferreira WIF oscar pre-party
Barbie Ferreira Is Opening Up About Why She Left ‘Euphoria’ for the First Time
Eva Longoria
Eva Longoria Sported a White Cut-Out Wetsuit While Swimming in Yucatán
Zendaya
Zendaya Wore a Sequined Sari With a Gold Embellished Bra on the Red Carpet
Is Wearing a Vest With Nothing Underneath One of the Hottest Trends This Spring? Hollywood Seems to Think So
Is This Sexy Spin on a Traditional Menswear Staple 2023's Hottest Spring Trend? Hollywood Seems to Think So
Dawson's Creek Cast
Michelle Williams Says 'Dawson's Creek''s Grams Was the "First Person" to Take Her Seriously
Katy Perry Orlando Bloom
Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom Wore Fuzzy Coats for a New York City Date Night
Kim Kardashian
Kim Kardashian’s Europe Travels Included Pints of Guinness and the Iconic Red Phone Booth
Priyanka chopra saudi entertainment film festival
Priyanka Chopra Jonas Revealed That She Froze Her Eggs in Her 30s to Give Herself "Freedom"
Dua Lipa
Dua Lipa Is Capitalizing on the Last Days of Cold Weather With Her Giant Fluffy Earmuffs
Kelly Ripa
Kelly Ripa Addressed the Rampant Sexism on the Set of 'Live'
NEWS: Drew Barrymore, Melanie Lynskey, and Megan Dodds Took "Topless Photos" While on the Set of 'Ever After'
Melanie Lynskey and Megan Dodds Took "Topless Photos" on the Set of 'Ever After'
Katie Holmes
Katie Holmes and Her Daughter Suri “Had a Good Laugh” When They Watched 'Dawson's Creek'
From Micro Minis to Tiny Bags, Sydney Sweeney's Spring Fashion Faves Are Small But Mighty
From Micro Minis to Tiny Bags, Sydney Sweeney's Spring Fashion Faves Are Small But Mighty
Selena Gomez
The 'Wizards of Waverly Place' Showrunner Confirmed That Alex Russo Was Bisexual