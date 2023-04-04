Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling Travel to the "Real World" In the New Teaser for 'Barbie'

After months — no, years — of anticipation, Greta Gerwig's film Barbie will finally hit theaters this summer. The film's star-covered movie posters were released on Tuesday along with a teaser trailer that gives (slightly) more of a glimpse at the highly talked about project than the last teaser provided (the majority of the video was filled with girls playing with baby dolls in ancient times).

In this new-and-improved promo, we get a look at Margot Robbie (and Issa Rae, Hari Nef, America Ferrera, Kate McKinnon, Nicola Coughlan, Ariana Greenblatt, and Alexandra Shipp) as Barbie in the fantastical (and pink) world of Barbie Land. The clip opens with Robbie walking along the beach to be greeted by her Ken (played by Ryan Gosling) and her other fellow residents. Robbie then drives her bubblegum-pink convertible through the streets waving to everyone on the sidewalks.

At one point, Gosling/Ken tells Robbie/Barbie that he wants to stay the night since they're boyfriend and girlfriend. When she questions, "To do what?" he responds after a brief silence, "I'm actually not sure."

Elsewhere in the trailer, Simu Liu (who also plays a Ken) gets into a "beach-off" with Gosling, Rae acts as the Barbie Land president, and Robbie walks into a conference room with Will Ferrell, who's playing the Mattel CEO. At one point, Robbie and Gosling find themselves driving towards the city limits and into the "Real World."

YouTube/ Warner Bros.

In both the trailers and character posters, each "Barbie" has been given a distinguished role from "Pulitzer winner" to "president," while all the "Kens" are just, well, Kens. The posters also revealed the other celebs making unexpected appearances in the movie, including Helen Mirren (who will be the narrator) and Dua Lipa as a Barbie mermaid, marking her acting debut.

The singer shared the news on Instagram with her character poster which captured her in a mermaid costume and a blue long, curly wig. "This Barbie is a mermaid!!," Lipa aptly captioned the post.