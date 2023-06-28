Margot Robbie's Latest Press Tour Looks Perfectly Embody Barbie — Down to the Accessories

A new version of method acting.

By
Tessa Petak
TessPetak
Tessa Petak
Tessa Petak is a Brooklyn-based writer who helps to cultivate InStyle's illustrious news coverage across a wide range of topics including celebrity, fashion, and entertainment. She also produces and composes celebrity profiles and features for the site and InStyle's digital issues.
Published on June 28, 2023
Margot Robbie Pink Barbie Luggage
Photo:

Splash News

The Barbie madness has begun, and Margot Robbie is so committed to proving that she is, in fact, a Barbie girl in a Barbie world that she can't stop wearing a carefully curated collection of Mattel-ified press looks. With less than a month to go until the premiere date (the highly-anticipated movie hits theaters July 21), Robbie has started the press rounds, jet-setting around the world to promote the new Greta Gerwig film (not that it needs any more promotion). And her looks are so Barbie-approved that it's nearly impossible not to be hit with a wave of nostalgia when seeing new photos of the star.

On Tuesday, the actress was spotted touching down in Sydney, Australia, while wearing a vintage Chanel look that included a cropped pink (of course) tweed jacket layered over a white bra top and paired with high-waisted beige trousers and black-and-tan slingback heels. Accessory-wise, she added a black belt with a gold Chanel logo-embossed buckle, a tiny black handbag, and matching sunglasses that looked straight out of vintage Barbie's wardrobe. But perhaps the most notable and recognizable part of the ensemble was her retro pink leather luggage, which was reminiscent of a tiny doll suitcase. She wore her straight blonde hair parted down the middle and nailed Barbie's obtainable makeup, which included a matte complexion and mauve lips.

She later gave pink a break and slipped into a yellow two-piece Chanel tweed set paired with a white faux fur purse and matching peep-toe Christian Louboutin slides that truly resembled doll shoes. She accessorized with a dainty anklet, double C earrings, and tortoise shell sunnies. Her stylist Andrew Mukamal shared a snap of the outfit on his Instagram Story.

Margot Robbie Press Look Yellow Chanel Skirt Suit and Faux Fur Purse

Andrew Mukamal/Instagram

While promoting the flick in an interview with movie giant Fandango, Robbie explained that viral foot moment from the trailer and the process behind bringing that scene to life.

“It probably took about eight takes, wasn’t that many,” she said in the TikTok. “They are my feet. I walked up, they had little sticky bits on the floor, like double-sided tape, for the shoes so they wouldn’t come off so that I could get my feet out of them. I was holding on to a bar, but that’s it. I wasn’t in a harness or anything like that.” 

